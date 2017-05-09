 
Winner of $100,000 in Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge Motivating Local Kids

 
AMARILLO, Texas - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- An inspiring group of Amarillo entrepreneurs make up this year's West Texas A&M University EnterPrize Challenge winners, among them is Alejandro Magallanes, a man's who's passion for learning is driving others to succeed.

Born in Mexico, Magallanes is the first one in his family to graduate from college here in the United States. In 2014, he graduated from West Texas A&M University with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. When family and friends kept approaching him asking for him to help tutor their kids, Magallanes realized overwhelmed teachers could use a helping hand.

Magallanes knew there had to be a better way to reach out to students. His EasyMath App offers students access to tutors on demand, making learning friendly and fast. From everyday math homework, to STARR and SAT test preparation; the goal of the EasyMath App is to connect students to highly qualified tutors who can help kids work through math problems.

"Looking back at some of my friends in Mexico, I can pick out the ones who just aren't going to make it," Magallanes said. For Magallanes it's not about answers, it's about education. "I want every kid to know we're all the same, we're all smart, and everyone should have access to the help they need to succeed."

The Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge is a program put on by the WT Enterprise Center and funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation. The program was designed to help entrepreneurs in the community expand their business, or even launch a new one. Participants in the challenge get a more complete understanding of how to develop and follow a business plan. Qualifying entrants even have the opportunity to request a share of $500,000 in capital funding grants to help make their business dreams come true.

Alia Willson
Easy Math
Email:***@noboxcreative.biz Email Verified
Easy Math, EnterPrize
Education
Amarillo - Texas - United States
Awards
