G2 Insurance Services Expands Team, Capabilities With Acquisition of MacGillis & Company

Four professionals from longtime Wauwatosa firm join Brookfield, Wis., agency
 
 
G2 Insurance Services, "Your Friend in Insurance" since 2004
G2 Insurance Services, "Your Friend in Insurance" since 2004
 
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- G2 Insurance Services, "Your Friend in Insurance," has expanded its professional team and service capabilities by acquiring MacGillis & Company, a longtime independent insurance agency formerly in Wauwatosa.

The acquisition widens coverage options for customers of G2 Insurance Services by gaining access to additional insurance carriers, including Hanover, Partners Mutual and State Auto. Two customer service representatives join the agency's staff, enhancing its response time and agility to address service needs.

Tim MacGillis and Tom MacGillis, both former principals in MacGillis & Company, join G2 Insurance Services as producers. MacGillis & Company operated for 25 years in Wauwatosa, gaining a reputation for integrity, "refer your neighbor" service and solid community presence.

"We're thrilled to bring an organization with the impeccable reputation of MacGillis & Company, and the quality of its amazing people, under the G2 Insurance Services umbrella," said Thomas Gaumond, President of G2 Insurance Services (http://g2insuranceservices.com/staff.html). "Our customers will benefit not only from the additional coverage options this acquisition leverages, but also from the experience and knowledge of our new team members. This is a slam-dunk win for everyone."

All operations have been consolidated at the G2 Insurance Services office, 14260 W. Greenfield Ave., Suite 100, Brookfield. The professional team can be reached at (262) 784-0644 or by e-mailing info@g2insuranceservices.com.

Founded in 2004, and featuring a team of professionals with decades of professional experience, G2 Insurance Services (http://g2insuranceservices.com/contact.html) offers a full line of personal, commercial, life and health insurance products. Its staff has the knowledge to help customers choose the best coverage for their needs, and prides itself in creating positive, long-lasting relationships with all its customers. More information is available by calling (262) 784-0644 visiting www.g2insuranceservices.com.

G2 Insurance Services
***@g2insuranceservices.com
Click to Share