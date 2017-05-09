News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
G2 Insurance Services Expands Team, Capabilities With Acquisition of MacGillis & Company
Four professionals from longtime Wauwatosa firm join Brookfield, Wis., agency
The acquisition widens coverage options for customers of G2 Insurance Services by gaining access to additional insurance carriers, including Hanover, Partners Mutual and State Auto. Two customer service representatives join the agency's staff, enhancing its response time and agility to address service needs.
Tim MacGillis and Tom MacGillis, both former principals in MacGillis & Company, join G2 Insurance Services as producers. MacGillis & Company operated for 25 years in Wauwatosa, gaining a reputation for integrity, "refer your neighbor" service and solid community presence.
"We're thrilled to bring an organization with the impeccable reputation of MacGillis & Company, and the quality of its amazing people, under the G2 Insurance Services umbrella," said Thomas Gaumond, President of G2 Insurance Services (http://g2insuranceservices.com/
All operations have been consolidated at the G2 Insurance Services office, 14260 W. Greenfield Ave., Suite 100, Brookfield. The professional team can be reached at (262) 784-0644 or by e-mailing info@g2insuranceservices.com.
Founded in 2004, and featuring a team of professionals with decades of professional experience, G2 Insurance Services (http://g2insuranceservices.com/
Contact
G2 Insurance Services
262-784-0644
***@g2insuranceservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse