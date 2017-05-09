 
News By Tag
* Titanic
* 401 Rivet
* Rms Titanic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hobbies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Belfast
  Belfast
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

RMS Titanic 401 Rivet now available

The 401 Rivet is a must to add to an y collection of Titanic Memorabilia.
 
 
RMSTitanic401PremiumRivet
RMSTitanic401PremiumRivet
BELFAST, Ireland - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Now you can own a Titanic Rivet made available from The Belfast Titanic Gift

Store.

These 401 Rivets are an exact reproduction of the rivets used to fasten the Titanic's massive hull plates to her frames, exact in every dimension and characteristic. The 401 Rivet is just under 4 inches long, with a shank diameter of 1 inch and head diameter of just under 2 inches. Each weighs just over 1 pound. Every effort has been made to ensure that these rivets are as accurate as possible: the dimensions were provided by Harland and Wolff the Titanic Shipbuilders in Belfast, confirmed by Mark Chinrside, who is recognized world-wide as one of today's premier authorities on the engineering of the Olympic-class ships; the metal composition was determined by a metallurgical analysis done in 1998 on rivets recovered from the wreck of the Titanic–the metal itself is AISI 1018 iron.

Now you have the opportunity to own your very own RMS Titanic 401 Rivet.

The Basic Rivet Set includes the 401 Rivet with RMS Titanic No. 401 stamped on the end, plus an information sheet detailing how the original rivets were used and driven, describing how the 401 Rivet is fabricated today while the Premium Rivet Set also includes a wooden plinth to display the Rivet in pride of place in your home, office, display.

"As close as you will ever get to holding a piece of the Titanic in your hand…."

View the 401 Rivets now at http://www.rmstitanic100.com

Contact
Trevor Mitchell
***@rmstitanic100.com
End
Source:The Belfast Titanic Gift Store Online
Email:***@rmstitanic100.com
Posted By:***@rmstitanic100.com Email Verified
Tags:Titanic, 401 Rivet, Rms Titanic
Industry:Hobbies
Location:Belfast - Belfast - Ireland
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RMS Titanic 100 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share