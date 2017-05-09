News By Tag
RMS Titanic 401 Rivet now available
The 401 Rivet is a must to add to an y collection of Titanic Memorabilia.
Store.
These 401 Rivets are an exact reproduction of the rivets used to fasten the Titanic's massive hull plates to her frames, exact in every dimension and characteristic. The 401 Rivet is just under 4 inches long, with a shank diameter of 1 inch and head diameter of just under 2 inches. Each weighs just over 1 pound. Every effort has been made to ensure that these rivets are as accurate as possible: the dimensions were provided by Harland and Wolff the Titanic Shipbuilders in Belfast, confirmed by Mark Chinrside, who is recognized world-wide as one of today's premier authorities on the engineering of the Olympic-class ships; the metal composition was determined by a metallurgical analysis done in 1998 on rivets recovered from the wreck of the Titanic–the metal itself is AISI 1018 iron.
Now you have the opportunity to own your very own RMS Titanic 401 Rivet.
The Basic Rivet Set includes the 401 Rivet with RMS Titanic No. 401 stamped on the end, plus an information sheet detailing how the original rivets were used and driven, describing how the 401 Rivet is fabricated today while the Premium Rivet Set also includes a wooden plinth to display the Rivet in pride of place in your home, office, display.
"As close as you will ever get to holding a piece of the Titanic in your hand…."
View the 401 Rivets now at http://www.rmstitanic100.com
