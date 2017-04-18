RMS Titanic Belfast 1912-2017 105th Anniversary products

New range of Textile products to celebrate the Titanic 105th Anniversary.

• Products COUNTY DOWN, Northern Ireland - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Interest in all things Titanic just grows and grows.



The Belfast Titanic Giftshop Online have just introduced a range of 8 new Titanic textile products for the Titanic's 105th Anniversary. In addition they are offering one of the new products as a free gift with orders for the their Titanic Premium 401 Rivet which is unique to this store.



This company is based on the shores of Belfast Lough not far from where RMS Titanic was built.



The new range consists of



Soft cotton embroidered RMS Titanic Belfast 1912-2017 Bath Towel.



100% Cotton Bath Towel Size: 27 inch x 55 inch (67.5 cms x 137.5 cms).



Soft cotton embroidered RMS Titanic Belfast 1912-2017 Bath Towel with authentic vinolia soap.



Soft cotton embroidered RMS Titanic Belfast 1912-2017 Cabin Towel.



100% Cotton. Cabin Towel Size : 20.4 x 12.4 inch (51cm x 31cm).



Soft cotton embroidered RMS Titanic Belfast 1912-2017 Cabin Towel with authentic vinolia soap.



Soft cotton embroidered RMS Titanic Belfast 1912-2017 Bath and Cabin Towel Set to remember the 105th anniversary of the Titanic.



Soft cotton embroidered RMS Titanic Belfast 1912-2017 Bath and Cabin Towel Set with a Large Bar of Authentic Vinolia Soap to remember the 105th anniversary of the Titanic.



Beautiful bespoke white cotton waffle tea towel trimmed with green borders and shamrocks on one side and an image of the RMS Titanic Belfast 1912-2017.



Size : 20.5 x 28 inch (51.25 x 70cm).



Set of 3 white cotton waffle tea towels (vintage cloths) trimmed with green borders and shamrocks on one side and with image of the RMS Titanic Belfast 1912-2017 on each tea towel.



All above are made in Ireland.



For a limited period the RMS Titanic Premium 401 Rivet comes with a Free RMS Titanic 1912-2017 Embroidered Cabin Towel.



Available for worldwide delivery from The Belfast Titanic Giftshop Online at



Contact

Trevor Mitchell

