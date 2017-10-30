News By Tag
Free Admission to Titanic Belfast
Titanic Belfast the World's Leading Tourist Attraction in 2016 is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Film Titanic by offering free admission to anyone with the name Jack or Rose.
Titanic Belfast was built on the former site of the Harland and Wolff Shipyard builders of R.M.S. Titanic. Now located in what is known as the Titanic Quarter it tells the story of the construction of this the world's most famous ship and her tragic maiden voyage. The 130,000 square foot (12,000 square metres) space houses various exhibits and galleries featuring the story of R.M.S. Titanic and her sister ships RMS Olympic and HMHS Britannic.
Berthed next to Titanic Belfast is SS Nomadic the tender ship used to convey first class passengers wcj onto Titanic, this is the only remaining ship from the White Star Line who owned and operated Titanic on the Southampton to New York crossing.
Beside both Titanic Belfast and SS Nomadic is the original Harland and Wolff Head Office building which included the Drawing Office where the ship's designers including Thomas Andrews the Chief Designer worked. Earlier this year part of this building was converted to a boutique Titanic themed hotel appropriately named Titanic Hotel Belfast and advertised as the world's most authentic Titanic Hotel.
