Free Admission to Titanic Belfast

Titanic Belfast the World's Leading Tourist Attraction in 2016 is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Film Titanic by offering free admission to anyone with the name Jack or Rose.

* Events BELFAST, Northern Ireland - Nov. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- 18th November is the 20th anniversary of the Titanic film directed by James Cameron being released. The film revolves around Rose & Jack played by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio passengers aboard the maiden voyage of RMS Titanic in 1912. The featured song in the film is "My Heart Will go By".



Titanic Belfast the world's leading tour destination in 2016 is offering free admission to all those with the name Rose or Jack (or a variation of either name) to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film Titanic.



Titanic Belfast was built on the former site of the Harland and Wolff Shipyard builders of R.M.S. Titanic. Now located in what is known as the Titanic Quarter it tells the story of the construction of this the world's most famous ship and her tragic maiden voyage. The 130,000 square foot (12,000 square metres) space houses various exhibits and galleries featuring the story of R.M.S. Titanic and her sister ships RMS Olympic and HMHS Britannic.



Berthed next to Titanic Belfast is SS Nomadic the tender ship used to convey first class passengers wcj onto Titanic, this is the only remaining ship from the White Star Line who owned and operated Titanic on the Southampton to New York crossing.



Beside both Titanic Belfast and SS Nomadic is the original Harland and Wolff Head Office building which included the Drawing Office where the ship's designers including Thomas Andrews the Chief Designer worked. Earlier this year part of this building was converted to a boutique Titanic themed hotel appropriately named Titanic Hotel Belfast and advertised as the world's most authentic Titanic Hotel.



For further information on receiving FREE ADMISSION to Titanic Belfast visit



The Belfast Titanic Gift Store Online



Contact

Trevor Mitchell

