Industry News





Westford Exeed is now Exeed School of Business and Finance

The group is a proud training partner to Emirates NBD, Al Masraf, Commercial Bank of Dubai, ADNOC, Qatar Petroleum, Sharjah Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Hospital, Al Shirawi Group, KACST and AW Rostamani to name a few.
 
 
SHARJAH, UAE - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Westford Exeed, the executive education and corporate training brand of Westford Education Group, announced the transformation of its brand as Exeed School of Business and Finance. Promoted by Westford Education Group, an international group with a presence in the UK, UAE, Qatar, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, South Africa and Oman, Westford Exeed started operations in the year 2014 by entering an MOU with UCSI Blue Ocean Strategy Consulting Group and Cambridge International Qualifications.

Westford Exeed, which holds the reputation of being the official representative of Pearson, Blue Ocean Strategy, Cambridge International Qualifications, Institute of Management Accountants and USB Executive Education is a proud training partner of Emirates NBD, Al Masraf, Commercial Bank of Dubai, ADNOC, Qatar Petroleum, Sharjah Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Hospital, Al Shirawi Group, King Abdul Aziz Centre for Science and Technology, Colliers and AW Rostamani to name few.

Post-transformation, ESBF entered into strategic alliance with Project Management Institute, Chartered Management Institute, Axelos, Six Sigma Study and Scrum Study, besides continuing its existing alliances, to expand its program offerings in the domain of Management, Finance and Banking.

Post inception, Samras Mayimi, the Executive Director of Exeed School of Business and Finance, conveyed that ESBF will carry on the legacy of Exeed but with much larger impact. He also told that during the course of time, ESBF will enter into strategic alliances with premium universities of USA and Canada to offer Executive Education programs in the region.

Samras Mayimi, who also leads the corporate training and executive education vision of Westford Education Group, announced the new official logo, recruiting of business experts from the industry and increasing the trainer pool. He also said that ESBF is working on few more projects which are aligned as per the global talent and knowledge needs of new age and disruptive companies.

In the end, he urged organizations to modernize their workplaces and training methods and presented the case studies of some of the successful organizations of recent times. He also shared the board's vision of Westford Education Group and their future endeavors.

Please stay tuned to http://www.westfordtraining.com for more updates

