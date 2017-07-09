News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Exeed School of Business and Finance launches its second chartered program on supply chain
Chartered Management Institute, UK's one of the oldest chartered body established in the year 1945 and regulated by OfQual, helps professionals in common wealth countries to attain chartered ship in management.
Chartered Management Institute, UK's one of the oldest chartered body established in the year 1945 and regulated by OfQual, helps professionals in common wealth countries to attain chartered ship in management. Chartered Management Institute offers student, affiliate, associate, member, fellow and MCM memberships and has a distinction of having some of the elite personalities including chief of London metropolitan police as its member.
During the launch, Samras Mayimi, executive director of Exeed School of Business and Finance stresses the importance of chartered qualifications in the region and the value it brings to the professions. He also cited the examples of many professionals who succeeded the career leader through CMI despite having less experience.
During the launch he also announced the endorsement of this program from Cambridge International Qualifications, UK and the progression pathway it offers to the PG Diploma in Project Management, post completion of a capstone project.
During the brief, ESBF program management team announced that the program will start on September 9, 2017 and the team will start receiving applications from 15th July, 2017.
For program details and registration, call program management team on +971522589440 or visit http://www.esbfedu.com
Media Contact
Faisal Faruqui,
Manager, Corporate Relationships
+971522589440
***@mywestford.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse