July 2017
Exeed School of Business and Finance launches its second chartered program on supply chain

SHARJAH, UAE - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Post transformation of its brand and announcing its association with Chartered Management Institute, Exeed School of Business and Finance announced its second flagship chartered program for supply chain management professionals. The chartered program which is titled as 'Supply Chain Management Practitioner' a four weeks' program has an equivalency of National Occupational Standards Level 7. The four weeks' program which is designed as per CIPS guidelines will make the professionals eligible for appearing CIPS Level 6 diploma.

Chartered Management Institute, UK's one of the oldest chartered body established in the year 1945 and regulated by OfQual, helps professionals in common wealth countries to attain chartered ship in management. Chartered Management Institute offers student, affiliate, associate, member, fellow and MCM memberships and has a distinction of having some of the elite personalities including chief of London metropolitan police as its member.

During the launch, Samras Mayimi, executive director of Exeed School of Business and Finance stresses the importance of chartered qualifications in the region and the value it brings to the professions. He also cited the examples of many professionals who succeeded the career leader through CMI despite having less experience.

During the launch he also announced the endorsement of this program from Cambridge International Qualifications, UK and the progression pathway it offers to the PG Diploma in Project Management, post completion of a capstone project.

During the brief, ESBF program management team announced that the program will start on September 9, 2017 and the team will start receiving applications from 15th July, 2017.

For program details and registration, call program management team on +971522589440 or visit http://www.esbfedu.com

