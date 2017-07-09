 
News By Tag
* Project Management
* Project Management Training
* Pmp Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Business Bay
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
1514131211109


Exeed School of Business and Finance launches its first chartered program on Project Management

Chartered Management Institute, UK's one of the oldest chartered body established in the year 1945 and regulated by OfQual, helps professionals in common wealth countries to attain chartered ship in management.
 
 
Project Management Practitioner
Project Management Practitioner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Project Management
Project Management Training
Pmp Training

Industry:
Education

Location:
Business Bay - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Products

BUSINESS BAY, UAE - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Post transformation of its brand and announcing its association with Chartered Management Institute, Exeed School of Business and Finance announced its first flagship chartered program for project managers. The chartered program which is titled as 'Project Management Practitioner' is a four weeks program has equivalency of National Occupational Standards Level 7. The four weeks' program which is designed as per PMBOK 6th edition will make the professionals eligible for appearing PMP exam from PMI.

Chartered Management Institute, UK's one of the oldest chartered body established in the year 1945 and regulated by OfQual, helps professionals in common wealth countries to attain chartered ship in management. Chartered Management Institute offers student, affiliate, associate, member, fellow and MCM memberships and has a distinction of having some of the elite personalities including chief of London metropolitan police as its member.

Project Management Institute, a body registered for helping and certifying project management professionals across the world has a distinction of having over 300,000 active members. PMI trains and certifies associate project managers, project managers, agile project managers, program managers and portfolio managers through its REPs across the world.

During the launch, Samras Mayimi, executive director of Exeed School of Business and Finance stresses the importance of chartered qualifications in the region and the value it brings to the professions. He also cited the examples of many professionals who succeeded the career leader through CMI despite having less experience.

During the launch he also announced the endorsement of this program from Cambridge International Qualifications, UK and the progression pathway it offers to the PG Diploma in Project Management, post completion of a capstone project.

During the brief, ESBF program management team announced that the program will start on September 8, 2017 and the team will start receiving applications from 15th July, 2017.

For program details and registration, call program management team on +971522589440 or visit http://www.esbfedu.com

Contact
Faisal Faruqui,
Manager, Corporate Relationship
+971522589440
***@mywestford.com
End
Exeed School of Business and Finance PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share