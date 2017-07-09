News By Tag
Exeed School of Business and Finance launches its first chartered program on Project Management
Chartered Management Institute, UK's one of the oldest chartered body established in the year 1945 and regulated by OfQual, helps professionals in common wealth countries to attain chartered ship in management. Chartered Management Institute offers student, affiliate, associate, member, fellow and MCM memberships and has a distinction of having some of the elite personalities including chief of London metropolitan police as its member.
Project Management Institute, a body registered for helping and certifying project management professionals across the world has a distinction of having over 300,000 active members. PMI trains and certifies associate project managers, project managers, agile project managers, program managers and portfolio managers through its REPs across the world.
During the launch, Samras Mayimi, executive director of Exeed School of Business and Finance stresses the importance of chartered qualifications in the region and the value it brings to the professions. He also cited the examples of many professionals who succeeded the career leader through CMI despite having less experience.
During the launch he also announced the endorsement of this program from Cambridge International Qualifications, UK and the progression pathway it offers to the PG Diploma in Project Management, post completion of a capstone project.
During the brief, ESBF program management team announced that the program will start on September 8, 2017 and the team will start receiving applications from 15th July, 2017.
For program details and registration, call program management team on +971522589440 or visit http://www.esbfedu.com
Contact
Faisal Faruqui,
Manager, Corporate Relationship
+971522589440
***@mywestford.com
