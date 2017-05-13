 
News By Tag
* Ayurvedic
* Face Creams
* Soundarya
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
13121110987


Osperi Launches Premium Handcrafted Naturals and Unani Beauty Products for Personalized skin care

 
BANGALORE, India - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Osperi offers a personalized skincare range of premium handcrafted naturals and unani products. It has come out with the safest and natural products which will make your skin glow, shine and sparkle. The portal enables you to choose custom face masks exclusively according to your skin type and requirement at competitive price. It is a very friendly portal which the users can use with ease and get details about their concerns. Our recipes of homemade remedies will work wonders for you. It gives you protections against oiliness, sun damage, wrinkles, sensitive skin, dry skin, blackheads, acne, skin darkening and dark spots being an interactive portal. You can know about your skin type by taking up the quiz on it.
We are a one step solution for all your skincare needs. Check out our portal and look for yourself how we take care of your skin in the best possible way. Osperi has a dedicated team of experts who put in their best efforts to make products for you as an individual at the time of placing the order. In Today's busy life when you don't have time to look. After your skin health, we take this responsibility on your behalf and provide you the best products at http://www.osperi.com/

Use osperi a brand for your skincare needs, http://www.osperi.com/shop

Contact
Alok Kumar
***@osperi.com
End
Source:
Email:***@osperi.com Email Verified
Tags:Ayurvedic, Face Creams, Soundarya
Industry:Beauty
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 13, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share