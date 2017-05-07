News By Tag
CeCe Rogers releases 'When We All Pull Together' Unity Rmx
House Music Legend CeCe Rogers releases 'When We All Pull Together' Unity Rmx starring Jeff Redd, Kenny Bobien and Aaron K Gray
As the song opens you may be reminded of CeCe's hit song "Someday" which sought to stimulate a more positive outlook on life in the late 80's. However, you will quickly hear, that this track is special and is destined to share the title "house anthem".
In the spirit of unity and a desire to create a harmonious sound CeCe Rogers has brilliantly;
Grammy award winning R&B singer Jeff Redd "You Called and Told Me" lends his smooth soulful tenor sound; along with the distinctive falsetto of Gospel House pioneer Kenny Bobien , "You Are My Friend" , the powerful vocal range and energy of Aaron K Gray "Hallelujah"
CeCe has always believed that along with his gift of talent came responsibility, there is always a natural extension and expression of his love for people in his music.
"When We All Pull Together" builds on what "Someday" started, it will remind you of a time when song lyrics gave a voice to the people. The piano chords alone will have you closing your eyes and tapping your feet, swaying to the beat of that unmistakable deep house sound.
CeCe Rogers is known internationally for his contributions to house music. He knows that there is something very special about house music, something that causes this music to resonate so strongly with people.
CeCe Rogers has produced another timeless masterpiece. "When We All Pull Together" is a perfect blend of instrumental music, strong vocal talent and a message that everyone can sing along to, together:
"When we all pull together, learn to love another, when we think about others our world will be better".
It's insane the amount of love that this song is already receiving. You can add to these numbers by streaming the song, or purchasing it on digital stores.
Watch the video https://youtu.be/
