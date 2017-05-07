 
News By Tag
* CeCe Rogers
* House Music
* New Release
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
13121110987

CeCe Rogers releases 'When We All Pull Together' Unity Rmx

House Music Legend CeCe Rogers releases 'When We All Pull Together' Unity Rmx starring Jeff Redd, Kenny Bobien and Aaron K Gray
 
 
CeCe Rogers 'When We All Pull Together' Unity RMX
CeCe Rogers 'When We All Pull Together' Unity RMX
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
CeCe Rogers
House Music
New Release

Industry:
Music

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Products

NEW YORK - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- UNITY!! Is the message of CeCe Rogers new hit single "When We All Pull Together".

As the song opens you may be reminded of CeCe's hit song "Someday" which sought to stimulate a more positive outlook on life in the late 80's. However, you will quickly hear, that this track is special and is destined to share the title "house anthem".

In the spirit of unity and a desire to create a harmonious sound CeCe Rogers has brilliantly; as only he can; put together a collaboration of thought provoking lyrics and musical talent:

Grammy award winning R&B singer Jeff Redd "You Called and Told Me" lends his smooth soulful tenor sound; along with the distinctive falsetto of Gospel House pioneer Kenny Bobien , "You Are My Friend" , the powerful vocal range and energy of Aaron K Gray "Hallelujah" and of course the unique charismatic voice of the maestro himself, CeCe Rogers.

CeCe has always believed that along with his gift of talent came responsibility, there is always a natural extension and expression of his love for people in his music.

"When We All Pull Together" builds on what "Someday" started, it will remind you of a time when song lyrics gave a voice to the people. The piano chords alone will have you closing your eyes and tapping your feet, swaying to the beat of that unmistakable deep house sound.

CeCe Rogers is known internationally for his contributions to house music. He knows that there is something very special about house music, something that causes this music to resonate so strongly with people.

CeCe Rogers has produced another timeless masterpiece. "When We All Pull Together" is a perfect blend of instrumental music, strong vocal talent and a message that everyone can sing along to, together:

"When we all pull together, learn to love another, when we think about others our world will be better".

It's insane the amount of love that this song is already receiving. You can add to these numbers by streaming the song, or purchasing it on digital stores.

Watch the video https://youtu.be/cRYjPYirWdU



Contact
Kia Love
***@usbrecords.com
End
Source:
Email:***@usbrecords.com Email Verified
Tags:CeCe Rogers, House Music, New Release
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
USB Records PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share