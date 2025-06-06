 

WOC STEM Conference to honor Former IBM Executives Ted Childs and Nicholas Donofrio

The 30th Annual WOC STEM Conference will recognize outstanding contributions in STEM and honor individuals who have demonstrated lifelong leadership, sustained commitment, and a lasting impact.
By: Career Communications Group
 
 
Thecorporatelatterby106foto 11
Thecorporatelatterby106foto 11
BALTIMORE - June 6, 2025 - PRLog -- From pioneering corporate inclusion to mentoring the next generation, Ted Childs, former vice president of global workforce diversity, and Nicholas Donofrio, former executive vice president of innovation and technology, made significant strides at the IBM Corporation in advancing equity in measurable and meaningful ways.

Honoring Visionaries

Since 1995, the Waves of Change Conference, also known as the Women of Color (WOC) Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Conference, has championed the inclusion of women and people of color in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Ted Childs and Nicholas Donofrio will be celebrated at the 30th Annual Conference, an event dedicated to honoring visionaries who drive transformation and inspire progress. Join us in recognizing their remarkable contributions!

Marking a historic milestone

On October 23-25, 2025, the conference will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a landmark gathering in Baltimore, Maryland.

"This is our 30-year promise kept—to create spaces where brilliance is seen, heard, and celebrated," said Tyrone D. Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group and founder of the annual event. "WOC is more than a conference—it's a call to action that's echoed across classrooms, boardrooms, and STEM communities for 30 years."

IBM: A Founding Force in the Movement

IBM was the first corporate supporter of the WOC STEM Conference and has been a steadfast partner of the event every year since its inception. From the start, IBM recognized that diversity is not just a moral imperative, but a business necessity.

"IBM didn't just show up—they led," said Taborn. "That's why we are proud to honor Ted Childs and Nicholas Donofrio, whose work exemplifies the power of sustained commitment to diversity in STEM. With these leaders at the helm, they helped define what corporate responsibility should look like in the 21st century."

At IBM, Ted Childs developed frameworks that changed how corporations approach and implement diversity strategies.

"Ted Childs gave diversity a permanent seat at the table," said Taborn. "He proved that when inclusion is intentional, innovation follows."

Nicholas Donofrio, a lifelong educator and advocate, has guided thousands of students toward success in STEM, particularly those who have been historically underrepresented in traditional systems.

"Nicholas Donofrio opened doors where others saw walls," said Taborn. "His legacy lives in every student he believed in, every career he jumpstarted, and every life he changed."

About Waves of Change / Women of Color STEM Conference

Celebrating its 30th year, Waves of Change—also known as the Women of Color STEM Conference—is the nation's longest-running forum dedicated to advancing the voices of historically underrepresented women in STEM. The 2025 conference will be held October 23–25, 2025, at the Baltimore Convention Center, and will convene thousands of professionals, educators, students, and executives for three days of recognition, networking, and inspiration.

Website: https://ccgmag.com/mpage/woc-stem-conference-home (https://www.womenofcolor.net)

Source:Career Communications Group
