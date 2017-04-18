News By Tag
CeCe Rogers & Andrea Ferrini release new track 'Can't Let Go' on USB Records
House music Legend CeCe Rogers and DJ Andrea Ferrini have teamed up for the release of new single "Can't Let Go"
Andrea Ferrini being fond of the arts is an Italian producer who leads a double life. In the day he is essential to the fashion industry and by night he produces music. The interest for music led him back into the studio; with a song that transcends tunes of a sultry love story enhanced with an exalting voice that can captivate any audience, CeCe Rogers.
CeCe is known for "Someday" (until now considered an anthem in house music having been rated number 3 in Mix Mag's 100 Greatest Singles of All Time). In addition, CeCe has musical selections that are noted by collaborating with the following artist: Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Duran Duran, Jestofunk and Bob Sinclar; just mentioning a few of the multi-talented artist that have harmonized with him on a multitude of musical compilations.
The most attractive aspect of this duo, "Rogers-Ferrini"
Musically, the base is personified by a guitar riff that extends for the entire song amplifying a profound nostalgic climax. The development of the complete project renders a variety of remixes; including one of the top Italian deejays, Mario Fargetta. This famous record producer is a director at Radio DeeJay and is one of the pioneers of the 90s for the Italian dance scene.
"Can't Let Go" is a project that features another artist to the USB Record label and simultaneously certifies the potential of broadening horizons within the international deep house scene.
Watch Music Video here: https://youtu.be/
