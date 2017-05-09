News By Tag
Gold Coast Arts Center & Int'l Film Festival Celebrating Golden Anniversary Of The Beatles'
JUNE 1ST Enjoy an Unforgettable Night of BEATLEMANIA Feat. a Screening of the Exciting New Film Release "Deconstructing the Beatles: Sgt. Pepper" at Bow Tie Squire Cinemas
People across the world and throughout generations love the Beatles for a variety of reasons. Some love them because they created an incredibly diverse catalogue of music within a relatively short period of time. Others argue that they set a new standard for inventiveness and originality in popular music. For some, hearing a certain song or a specific chord transition transports them back to exact memory from their lives, and for many more their non-formulaic and relatable approach to popular music continues to resonate and inspire, proving that they were well ahead of their time. No matter what the reason is for appreciating The Beatles' contributions to music as a whole, everyone can agree that their impact remains palpable through contemporary artists and their message.
Guests of all ages are invited to celebrate what Rolling Stone describes as "the most important rock & roll album ever made, an unsurpassed adventure in concept, sound, songwriting, cover art and studio technology by the greatest rock & roll group of all time" and dance the night away while enjoying cocktails and delicious Beatles-themed desserts. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Gold Coast Arts Center & International Film Festival, which is dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts through education, exhibition, performance, and outreach.
Timetable for the Event:
Date: Thursday June 1, 2017
Film Screening: 7:00 – 8:30pm (Bow Tie Squire Cinemas: 115 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021)
Live Concert/Party:
THE FILM:
In Deconstructing Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, composer, musician, and Beatles expert Scott Freiman looks at Sgt. Pepper from multiple angles, exploring the history behind the music. Mr. Freiman conducts an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions. You are guaranteed to leave amazed at The Beatles' innovation in the studio and have a newfound appreciation for the talents of Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starr.
THE PARTY:
Directly following the film, you are invited to keep the party going as you go next door to the Arts Center where you can grab a drink, some delicious desserts and dance the night away while enjoying a live concert by Long Island's very own Beatles cover band, BeyondFab! BeyondFab features the talents of Mike Green, Pete Bross, Michael Ponella, Reggie Bell, & George Tebbitt.
For More Info and Tickets, VISIT: http://goldcoastfilmfestival.org/
$65.00 for Adults | $45.00 for Students
Become a Beatles Subscriber and get all FOUR films in the series PLUS the event for only $100! (Please note, tickets to the film and concert will not be sold separately)
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberle.com
