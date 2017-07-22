News By Tag
Rising Star Sammi Rae Murciano Performing TONIGHT at Foxwoods Resort & Casino in Connecticut
The Young Star Has Dazzled Audiences with Dynamic Renditions of Songs by the Likes of Adele, Ella Henderson, James Arthur, and Zara Larsson & MNEK Along with Bold Original Tracks
The Long Island native has been singing for three years, and garnering a ton of praise from audiences nationwide.
Inspired by a wide range of talents before her, the singer has cited her major influences as everyone from Whitney Houston to Celine Dion, Beyonce, Rihanna, Adele, and many more. Her strong and soulful voice is well beyond her years at the young age of 16, and knowing that you have to believe in yourself and have confidence to be successful has been her continued mantra.
On her early beginnings as a singer, she's said of her musical awakening in school "I always loved to sing. I was in chorus, and had a solo. Being in front of everyone performing, was an amazing feeling. I knew this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," continuing "I would love to tour all over the world, and my dream is to perform at Madison Square Garden." And with her continued drive and incredible voice, she certainly seems to be on the right path.
Having recently opened for Nick Cincotta and Rapta on their North East tour, Sammi Rae is currently working on new music, cover videos, and a number of live dates soon to be announced!
With an incredible sense of motivation for following her true calling, Murciano has said she owes it to "Knowing that I get to get up everyday, and do what I love, which is singing", and with that amount of drive, there will certainly be more to come as she performs TONIGHT at Foxwoods!
For More Information on Sammi Rae Murciano, Go To:
www.SammiRaeMurciano.com
Facebook.com/
Twitter: @Sammi_Murciano
Instagram: @Sammi_Murciano
YouTube Channel
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] RickEberleAgency.com
