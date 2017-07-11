News By Tag
Ron Louis Smith II "The Prince of Sunshine Royalty" Is Back with New Single "SUNSHINE LOVE"
The heir to a rich musical family legacy steeped in everything from Disco to Funk, Reggae to Soul and much more- producer/arranger/
WATCH: "Sunshine Love" Lyric Video (https://www.youtube.com/
As pioneers in the Disco scene from the early 1970s through the mid 80s, KC and the Sunshine Band ruled the airwaves with hits like "That's The Way (I Like It)", "Get Down Tonight", "Boogie Shoes" and so many more, inspiring a dance revolution and becoming the first group to have four number one pop songs in a single year since The Beatles.
Today, carrying that groove and spirit forward for the Millennial Generation is Ron Louis Smith II, the son of Ron Louis Smith and nephew of Jerome Smith - renowned for their role as the 'heart and soul' of the legendary KCSB horn and rhythm sections, as well as numerous musical contributions outside the band like playing on hits such as Bob Marley's "Buffalo Soldier", records like Jimmy Bo Horne's "Dance Across the Floor" and Betty Wright's "Explosion".
Smith II is continuing his family's legacy with a new commercial Funky/pop/rock project called "Part 2". Having co-wrote with some of the biggest DJs/Producers in the EDM and House Music movement such as Joris Voorn ("Spank the Maid"), Umek ("Spank!") , Black Legend ("The Word"), along with Gary Caos, Joe Smooth, Marco Santoro, Luca Guerrieri, Joey Negro, and Sandy Rivera to name a few...Ron Louis Smith II is Dance Music.
The first single off the Project is called "Sunshine Love" a high energy fun loving single that opens the door to the new era of the world famous Miami Sunshine Sound.
"You know this loving is so hard to find. You know this loving is so good, it's going in your heart"
With the perfect upbeat summer hit, "Sunshine Love" bridges the gap and mixes the old school sound fans grew to love with KCSB while bringing fun, funky, horn-laced arrangements. The hot dance track even mixes hints of the new school reminiscent of bands such as Maroon 5 and artists like Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson!
And with with the forthcoming "Shift It Higher", it seems Ron Louis Smith II is getting into gear once again, continuing to keep the family name as prominent as ever in today's music scene!
LISTEN: "Sunshine Love" via Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/
LISTEN: "Sunshine Love" (The Remixes) via Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/
For More on Ron Louis Smith II, Visit:
www.Facebook.com/
www.twitter.com/
www.soundcloud.com/
www.soundcloud.com/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: RickEnerle.com]
