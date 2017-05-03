 
News By Tag
* Hoffman & Associates
* Mike Hoffman
* Business Attorney
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

Mike Hoffman Speaks on Preparing for Financial Success through Proper Estate and Succession Planning

 
 
Mike Hoffman
Mike Hoffman
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hoffman & Associates
Mike Hoffman
Business Attorney

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Mike Hoffman, CEO and Managing Partner at Hoffman & Associates, recently presented at the Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) Conference held at the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Kennesaw State University.  This all-day event was held on April 25 and provided aspiring entrepreneurs with information about a rapidly growing trend of entrepreneurship through buying or growing a business rather than starting a new one. Topics at the conference included the Search Process, Assessing and Valuing Targets, Dealing with Sellers, Financing the Deal, Due Diligence, Getting the Deal Done and Post-Acquisition Issues.  Mike specifically addressed how to prepare for financial success through proper estate and succession planning.

About Hoffman & Associates:
Hoffman & Associates specializes in estate planning for wealthy families, business and tax law for closely-held businesses, and tax compliance. Expertise in these areas comes from a dedicated staff of both attorneys and CPAs delivering personalized service and sound legal guidance.  Established in 1991, Hoffman & Associates prides itself in having a standalone tax practice and attorneys licensed in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee. For more information visit us at http://www.hoffmanestatelaw.com.

About the UGA Small Business Development Center (UGA SBDC) at Kennesaw State University:

The UGA-SBDC at Kennesaw State University's Coles College of Business offers entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses in Cobb and Cherokee County the tools and information necessary to thrive. As part of their mission to grow Georgia's businesses and educate business owners, the UGA SBDC at KSU offers no-cost, confidential business consulting services paired with classes and training programs for established business owners and those starting businesses.

Contact
Carolina Gomez
***@hoffmanestatelaw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hoffmanestatelaw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hoffman & Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share