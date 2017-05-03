News By Tag
Mike Hoffman Speaks on Preparing for Financial Success through Proper Estate and Succession Planning
About Hoffman & Associates:
Hoffman & Associates specializes in estate planning for wealthy families, business and tax law for closely-held businesses, and tax compliance. Expertise in these areas comes from a dedicated staff of both attorneys and CPAs delivering personalized service and sound legal guidance. Established in 1991, Hoffman & Associates prides itself in having a standalone tax practice and attorneys licensed in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee. For more information visit us at http://www.hoffmanestatelaw.com.
About the UGA Small Business Development Center (UGA SBDC) at Kennesaw State University:
The UGA-SBDC at Kennesaw State University's Coles College of Business offers entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses in Cobb and Cherokee County the tools and information necessary to thrive. As part of their mission to grow Georgia's businesses and educate business owners, the UGA SBDC at KSU offers no-cost, confidential business consulting services paired with classes and training programs for established business owners and those starting businesses.
