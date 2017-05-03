News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fawry Success Story "First E-Payment Network in Egypt"
Fawry offers also payment methods, for businesses and governments alike, Fawry services for businesses include collection services, customer acquisition, electronic cash, payment facilitation, and business-to-
History:
Fawry began as an idea in 2007, when technology expert Ashraf Sabry came up with the vision of introducing electronic bill payment in Egypt, to beat the pressing need for convenience and easy payments in a country where traffic congestion and complex procedures are daily challenges that face consumers.
In 2008, Fawry was established after garnering the support of major investors like Raya Holding, Technology Development Fund (Ideavelopers)
Building the Technology
The main targets of this technology is to allow customers to make their payments through multiple channels, and enable billers and financial institutions to use business and payment remittance info in a single transaction.
Achievements:
In 2016, Fawry was the chosen reliable service hub for over 20 Million customers in Egypt including payers, businesses and major financial institutions.
Fawry offers more than 200 services and has more than one and half million operations daily processed on Fawry's network: payments, collections, reconciliations, settlements, new contracts and subscriptions.
Though it presented a novelty service type for Egypt, rapid market penetration and consistent quality of service helped Fawry's transaction volume soar to a remarkable 16 Billion-EGP record in less than 8 years from its launch. From monthly and periodic bills, to single transactions, Fawry network covers almost every type of customer payment.
Fawry's network growth reaches more than 65,000 locations in 300 cities, and covering every urban area through its channel network including ATMs, online, Mobile Wallets, retail shops, post offices and even little vendor kiosks, supermarkets and pharmacies.
Mashable, one of the world's largest technology websites recognized Fawry as one of the top important African Startups to watch. Fawry is ranked in the 13th place among African top companies.
"Finance Monthly" has awarded Ashraf Sabry "Fawry's CEO" a CEO award for 2013
Fawry Services
Fawry (http://fawry.com/
Partnership
In 2016, Fawry has partnered with PinPay, a Lebanese mobile payment service and agreed to offer all Fawry services to PinPay's clients. Fawry's telecom sector was the first service offered through PinPay's mobile application, retailers, website and other partners with whom they have direct contact with.
Acquisition
- In 2015, A consortium of international financial investors comprising the Egyptian-American Enterprise Fund ("EAEF"), Helios Investment Partners ("Helios", acting on behalf of funds it advises) and the MENA Long-Term Value Fund ("MENA LTV") (together, the "Consortium")
- In 2015, IFC, affiliate of the World Bank acquired 18% of the shares of Fawry to increase the capital of Fawry and more company expansions. This deal was the first investment for the International Finance Corporation (IFC (http://ifcext.ifc.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse