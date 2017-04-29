Veteran Designer David Pierson joins Seaga as Lead Graphic Designer

Dave Pierson

-- Vending machine manufacturer Seaga, with headquarters in Freeport, Ill., taps local veteran graphic artist David Pierson. With virtually two decades of experience in graphic design, Pierson will be a welcomed addition to the Seaga family.Seaga was looking for someone that could hit the ground running in their ever expanding, highly competitive industry and David just fit the bill."David is an easy-going guy with a can-do attitude. I honestly don't believe there's anything David can't do graphically and I'm really anxious to see what we come up with as a team," says Robert Dixon, newly hired Seaga Marketing Manager. "I knew going in that a lot of what we do is going to depend on the Graphic Designer and how we worked together. Dave has an incredible work ethic and attitude and I'm honored to be working with him."Seaga not only engineers some of the most reliable vending machines on the market but the company also prides itself on integrating the needs of the customer into well thought out quality designs. Pierson will be a key asset in this role as the company moves forward in 2017.Established in 1987, Seaga is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of top-quality vending machines, frozen and cold vending machines, change machines, automatic hot and cold beverage dispensers and visi coolers for a variety of industries, including vending, bottled water, office coffee service, ice cream and more.Seaga operates in a state of the art 110,000 square foot manufacturing and warehouse facility located in Freeport, Illinois USA. Seaga's corporate offices are adjacent to the Freeport plant.For more information about Seaga Manufacturing and their full line of products please visit www.seaga.com, email: info@seaga.com or call: 815 297 9500.