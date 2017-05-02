Seaga adds Gavin Parkes to their IIC Sales Arsenal

Contact

-- Seaga Manufacturing is excited to announce Gavin Parkes has joined Seaga as a Sales Director for the IIC Division. Inventory Control equipment has become a vending market that is quickly expanding. Gavin will help support Seaga's efforts to grow this market throughout Canada and the upper East.Gavin has spent the last 25 years working as an Account Manager and a Director of Sales in Inventory Management systems at SupplyPro Inventory Management Solutions and previously at Hansler Smith Limited and Direct Fasteners Limited. He will help provide a vast wealth of knowledge in the IIC arena.Seaga's Industrial Inventory Control system, IIC, was engineered to eliminate stock outages and increase productivity by removing human error from stock control. The backbone of the IIC lies in its software a robust integrated system that accounts for each transaction on the IQ or the Locker. The IIC is being used on factory floors to account for supplies, tools, personal protective equipment and more. With an industrial keypad, optional bar code or prox reader, led lighting vend sensor, flexible field reconfiguration, and extensively customizable reporting the IIC system is the most efficient and reliable tool crib attendant you can have working for you.As Seaga rapidly expands in the global marketplace team members with Gary's experience and expertise will help continue to deliver the top-quality products and services Seaga customers have become so accustomed to over the past three decades. Gavin can be reached at gparkes@seaga.com or by calling +905 (251) - 8217About: Established in 1987, Seaga is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of top-quality vending machines, frozen and cold vending machines, change machines, automatic hot and cold beverage dispensers and visi coolers for a variety of industries, including vending, bottled water, office coffee service, ice cream and more.Seaga operates in a state of the art 110,000 square foot manufacturing and warehouse facility located in Freeport, Illinois USA. Seaga's corporate offices are adjacent to the Freeport plant.For more information about Seaga Manufacturing and their full line of products please visit www.seaga.com, email: info@seaga.com or call: 815 297 9500.