Seaga Wins with Industry Veteran Mark Bentley

-- Seaga, a world leader in engineering, design and manufacturing world class automatic merchandisers has hired industry veteran Mark Bentley as their Full Line Division Manager."It's a tremendous responsibility to take on with a company that's been built on a strong foundation of success and be tasked with expanding on its current achievements,"said Bentley. "It's rewarding, challenging and inspiring all at the same time and I look forward to it."Mark comes to Seaga with over 15 years of experience and know-how in the vending industry as an operator, supplier and manufacturer, making him a valued addition to the Seaga team as the company solidifies its commitment to its customers and the industry."As Seaga grows, so do the expectations of ourselves as well as our customers," said Steve Chesney, President of Seaga Manufacturing Inc., "The addition of Mark will help to fulfill those expectations as we respond to the growing demand for our products."With a surplus of knowledge and diverse experience that will allow him to leverage and build stronger relationships. Mark will add value to the Seaga family and its wide range of technology and vending equipment. While the company's rapid growth and demand afford the expansion of its operations within the United States and across the globe.Established in 1987, Seaga Manufacturing Inc. has been a worldwide leader in automatic merchandising systems. Leading the way in innovation, design, engineering and the manufacturing of superior vending equipment, visi-coolers, change machines, lockers and industrial MRO vending equipment, automatic hot and cold beverage dispensers for a variety of industries throughout the globe.