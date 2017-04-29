 
News By Tag
* Vending Machines
* Seaga Manufacturing
* Marketing Leadership
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


Seaga, Adds Dixon as new Marketing Manager

 
 
me2
me2
CHICAGO - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Premiere vending machine manufacturer Seaga, with headquarters in Freeport, Ill., hires a local talent to spearhead their marketing team. Marketing Manager, Robert Dixon joined the Seaga family on the 24th of April with hopes of adding significant value to the rapidly growing company in a highly competitive vending industry.

"Seaga is more than just a vending machine manufacturer, it's a family, with people that are passionate, not only about the products they sell but about the environment they work in and the people they work with. They have a drive and a belief in the company that you don't see all that often. It's really an inspiring thing to appreciate," said Dixon.

President and CEO, Steve Chesney, has expanded Seaga Manufacturing significantly over the past three decades, not just in manufacturing size or global integration, but also in product range, technology innovation, and engineering implementation. Seaga manufactures a full range of vending equipment from full line to inventory control vending.  The company offers worldwide sales and distribution of quality equipment, parts, and technology for the vending industry.

The addition of Dixon to the marketing team is an emblem of Seaga's continued commitment to its customers and its brand. With over 16 years of design and digital marketing experience, Dixon is a valuable asset to the Seaga team.

For more information about Seaga Manufacturing and their full line of products please visit www.seaga.com, email: info@seaga.com or call: 815 297 9500.

Contact
Robert Dixon
***@seaga.com
End
Source:Seaga Manufacturing Inc.
Email:***@seaga.com Email Verified
Tags:Vending Machines, Seaga Manufacturing, Marketing Leadership
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share