Seaga's Smart Expansion of Intelligent Inventory Control
The IIC Guardian Expands Seaga's IIC Family Joining the IIC SightGuard
With the consummate success of the IIC system, Seaga also recognized a need to expand the system's capacity so that it would include greater product security, flexibility, and the talent to vend larger items. In light of this, IIC, a division of Seaga, developed the perfect complement to its popular IIC system, the IIC Guardian.
Outfitted with LED lighting and boasting 24 secure field adjustable compartments, the Guardian is a perfect addition to the IIC family. With check-in/check-
"We've found that when companies invest in our IIC system they're not just looking for ways to save money or improve their bottom line. They're looking for next generation solutions and seeking opportunities to expand on efficient productivity through consistent material availability. They want a system that's forward thinking and rife with the kind of revolutionary smart technology Seaga has always been known for." Steven V. Chesney, CEO of Seaga Manufacturing Inc.
As one of the few lockers in the world that has the ability to be re-configurable in the field, adjusting to specific needs, an industry first, the IIC Guardian is truly the intelligent vending solution for industrial equipment, PPE, MRO equipment, monitoring office and computer supplies, and so much more.
As companies all over the globe try and contain cost they can put their woes at ease knowing that the IIC Guardian is hard at work balancing the bottom line, holding employees accountable for supply usage, and reducing expenses in the workplace.
Established in 1987, IIC a division of Seaga has been a worldwide leader in automatic merchandising systems. Leading the way in innovation, design, and manufacturing of superior vending equipment, VISI Coolers, change machines, automatic hot and cold beverage dispensers for a variety of industries.
Seaga's corporate headquarters is located in Freeport, Illinois USA adjacent to its state of the art manufacturing and warehouse facilities.
If you would like more information please contact Seaga Manufacturing Inc. at (815)-297-9500, email us at sales@seaga.com or visit us online at seaga.com.
Seaga Manufacturing Inc.
815-297-9500
***@seaga.com
