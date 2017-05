A coffee expert from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea reveals the best way to make cold brew coffee at home.

Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Whole Bean, 100% Organic

Contact

Charles C Harmon Co LLC

***@gmail.com Charles C Harmon Co LLC

End

-- With its natural sweetness and refreshing taste, it's not surprising that cold brew coffee has found its way into the hearts of coffee aficionados all over the world. The delectable flavors of this cold drink has got many coffee lovers wondering how they can replicate it at home. To help them get started, an expert from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea has shared some of his easiest tips to making cold brew coffee."What I love about cold brew coffee is how easy it is to make," says the coffee expert. "You don't even need barista-level skills or fancy equipment; anyone can do it with minimal effort. The only items you'll need are a grinder, strainer, big jar and some cold filtered water and quality whole bean coffee."To begin, measure the coffee and water first. "This is very important. You want to get the ratio right from the start so you don't end up with a weak batch of cold brew coffee. A 1:8 coffee-to-water ratio is the ideal proportion, but you can adjust this to suit your taste," the expert advised.The next step is to grind the whole coffee beans. The Aroma Bravo expert suggests using a coarse setting for the best results. He also recommends using organic whole bean coffee whenever possible to ensure the safety and quality of the resulting coffee.Once the grinding is done, simply put the ground coffee in the jar, add the right amount of cold filtered water, and let the infusion steep for around 12 hours."The last step is both the easiest and the longest part. Making cold brew coffee is easy but it takes time, so you have to wait patiently. My advice is to just sleep it off and you'll have a nice concentrated brew waiting for you in the morning," the Aroma Bravo expert remarked.The next day, simply strain the brew to remove any unwanted grounds and serve with milk or sugar, and some coffee ice cubes (regular ice cubes will only water down the drink). Store the rest of the infusion in the fridge and it should be good for a month or so."As you can see, making cold brew coffee is super easy! Give it a try today and you'll have an unlimited supply of cold coffee especially during the coming summer months," the Aroma Bravo expert concluded.More information about Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea is available at https://www.amazon.com/ Honduras-Coffee- Whole-Bean-Marcala... Aroma Bravo is a trusted brand of organic Honduras whole bean coffee. Highly recommended for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for cold brew coffee lovers.