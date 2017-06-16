News By Tag
Reliance Code releasing new album June 16, 2017
Reliance Code, is releasing their first full-length album "Finding Your Way Out"
The album, "Finding Your Way Out", is an extension of the band's popular EP, and will consist of 8 tracks. With a great mix of heavy, melodic, and pop-rock tunes
The album brings a unique sound that is sure to appeal to all ages and genres. Since recording their first single, "Come Alive" in 2015, the band has continued to work with Grammy-nominated and multi-award winning producer Alex Gerst to complete the album.
"Finding Your Way Out" tells a story of overcoming addiction, heartache, living in the moment, and making the most of life.
In November 2016, the band signed with Rock Solid Talent Entertainment Record label. Soon thereafter, head executive Phil Taylor gave press releases in London and New York City to announce his new edition to the label.
The band experienced a growing popularity and was soon featured on Arkansas' The Fort 94.5's "Arklahoma Grown" series; and named "Band of the Month" for April 2017 by Krave Radio.
Since taking to the stages in June 2016, Reliance Code has performed with big names such as Texas Hippie Coalition and Gemini Syndrome. The band is scheduled to bring their sound to the Axis Stage at Rocklahoma 2017.
They will also be performing alongside Hellyeah August 19 at The Sound Room in Ft. Smith, Arkansas.
Members include-
Lead vocalist- Todd Falconer,
Guitarist and back-up vocalist- Shane Diego
Guitarist- Cody Peebles,(Cody is currently taking private sessions with ex-Megadeth Glen Drover working on new techniques)
Bassist- Josh Roach,
Drummer- Chris Law.
Manager- Phil Taylor
Record Label- Rock Solid Talent Entertainment
Album art credit- Norma Howard (Mississippi Choctaw/Chickasaw)
The album will be available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, and Reverbnation. A lyric video and several live performances can be found on YouTube. Contact information and show dates can be found on Facebook and Twitter. To purchase merchandise click on this link http://www.reliance-
