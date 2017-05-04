News By Tag
Jo'nez Cain stars in her own movie marathon
Independent film 'Watch Phoenix Rise' starring actress Jo'nez Cain now on Hulu
New to Hulu, Watch Phoenix Rise is the story of Phoenix. "Phoenix is just another "pretty face" in the hood until she decides to become an urban model. Jonez plays Phoenix's fast and street-wise cousin, Sasha who attempts to lead Phoenix into the wrong profession. Says Cain of the character Sasha, "She's everything I'm not." Watch Phoenix Rise on Hulu now: www.hulu.com/
Watch Phoenix Rise can also be purchased at Walmart stores with Jo'nez's other films, The Shop (BlackFloor Productions)
Jo'nez Cain is currently filming a television pilot, new episodes on Discovery ID, and has secured a part in an upcoming movie. Follow her on Facebook using the moniker @JonezCaintheEntertainer (https://www.facebook.com/
Page Updated Last on: May 04, 2017