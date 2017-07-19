 
Industry News





Ben Senseless got his 'Confidence' back

Rapper Ben Senseless releases a new video for 'Confidence' featuring Johnny
 
 
Ben Senseless
Ben Senseless
OAKLAND, Calif. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Hot on the heels of a successful show at Complex Oakland, rapper Ben Senseless releases a new video for the new summer anthem Confidence featuring rapper Johnny. Confidence is the premiere single off the untitled Ben Senseless EP coming soon. View the video at bit.ly/bensenselessconfidence

Says Senseless of the song,"Confidence is a banger, the beat is hard and the verses and hook are high octane, catchy and fun. But, the song still means something very important to me. In Rap, we always treat confidence as a prerequisite. Its assumed that you have it. But, confidence doesn't come easily. Confidence is about getting that feeling of pride and control insecurities and worries. In the process of making the song and creating the video the mantra of Confidence rubbed off on me, and everybody involved in the process."

Senseless worked with videographer Schorl Brest Van Kempen filming the SankØ produced song on Oakland streets. Rapper In'l Hay Sus, Elena from the Jammin Nachos, and Senseless' band Oakland Future Trio make cameos in the duo with rapper Johnny. Confidence is the first song in a series of songs weekly leading up to the release of his untitled EP.

Ben Senseless is an Oakland rapper and local music promoter hosting successful shows in the San Francisco Bay Area. He released the EP Vote last November and The Live Sessions featuring Oakland Future Trio earlier this year. Listen to his musical catalog at http://BenSenselessMusic.com. Follow him on IG: @BenSenseless or Twitter: @xsenseless.
Black Pearl Entertainment News
