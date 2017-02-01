 
* Ben Senseless
* Hip-hop
* Rap
* Oakland
  California
  United States
Ben Senseless is tired of the Same Shh…

Rapper and promoter Ben Senseless debuts new single Same Sh!t alongside a new website, www.BenSenselessMusic.com.
 
 
Ben Senseless
Ben Senseless
OAKLAND, Calif. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Oakland rapper Ben Senseless fears being dragged by tedium in the new single Same Sh!t From the EP Vote! The track produced by Oakland Future Trio's Mingu & Sxnko loops in a melodic concert to the repetitiousness of the rapper's story that plays out as "living the scene of a play."

Says Senseless, "I always find myself caught in the middle of conflicting emotions, and conflicting circumstances. But, at the same time it's appreciating the small things that I enjoy and what's made me, me. Even though situations may be different, it's still the same shit."

Ben Senseless' most recent project, VOTE!, encapsulates the sound of the Bay Area and the culmination of his eclectic influences. A young visionary, he's creatively getting his music to new listeners by producing and promoting shows and house concerts for his fans and local peers.

Listen to Same Sh!t, purchase Vote!, and watch the video from his latest Backyard Function on the web at www.BenSenselessMusic.com. Follow Ben Senseless on Instagram @DaddyLongLegs510.

Source:Ben Senseless
Email:***@black-pearl-entertainment.com Email Verified
Tags:Ben Senseless, Hip-hop, Rap
Industry:Music
Location:Oakland - California - United States
Subject:Projects
