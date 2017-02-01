News By Tag
Ben Senseless is tired of the Same Shh…
Rapper and promoter Ben Senseless debuts new single Same Sh!t alongside a new website, www.BenSenselessMusic.com.
Says Senseless, "I always find myself caught in the middle of conflicting emotions, and conflicting circumstances. But, at the same time it's appreciating the small things that I enjoy and what's made me, me. Even though situations may be different, it's still the same shit."
Ben Senseless' most recent project, VOTE!, encapsulates the sound of the Bay Area and the culmination of his eclectic influences. A young visionary, he's creatively getting his music to new listeners by producing and promoting shows and house concerts for his fans and local peers.
Listen to Same Sh!t, purchase Vote!, and watch the video from his latest Backyard Function on the web at www.BenSenselessMusic.com. Follow Ben Senseless on Instagram @DaddyLongLegs510.
