News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ben Senseless added to the 'Taste of Oakland Fest' at the Dunsmuir Hellman Estate
Oakland Rapper Ben Senseless to perform 'Live Sessions' with Jazz musicians Oakland Future Trio at the Taste of Oakland May 13 at the Dunsmuir House.
The Taste of Oakland Fest is an "all day event is designed for the whole family can enjoy in a beautiful setting for a great cause!! Live entertainment with special musical performance by Martin Luther, Los Rakas, Nahuel Bronzini - The String Quartet Experience, The Jamming Nachos, The JAXS, UMC and Oakland's own Tony! Toni! Tone!"
Ben Senseless' most recent project, VOTE!, encapsulates the sound of the Bay Area and the culmination of his eclectic influences. A young visionary, he's creatively getting his music to new listeners by producing and promoting shows and house concerts for his fans and local peers.
See rapper Ben Senseless first at the Taste of Oakland Fest. Get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse