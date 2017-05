Ben Senseless added to the 'Taste of Oakland Fest' at the Dunsmuir Hellman Estate

Oakland Rapper Ben Senseless to perform 'Live Sessions' with Jazz musicians Oakland Future Trio at the Taste of Oakland May 13 at the Dunsmuir House.

Ben Senseless and YungAdrian presents 'Guava Sense'

-- Rapper and music promoter Ben Senseless will perform at Brick and Mortar on May 28, 2017 with Int'l Hay Sús, Ben Senseless, Jordan Garrett, Cherokee and John Tae, but not before his inaugural performance of the 'Live Sessions' at the Taste of Oakland Fest with headliners Tony! Toni! Tone!.The Taste of Oakland Fest is an "all day event is designed for the whole family can enjoy in a beautiful setting for a great cause!! Live entertainment with special musical performance by Martin Luther, Los Rakas, Nahuel Bronzini - The String Quartet Experience, The Jamming Nachos, The JAXS, UMC and Oakland's own Tony! Toni! Tone!"Ben Senseless' most recent project,, encapsulates the sound of the Bay Area and the culmination of his eclectic influences. A young visionary, he's creatively getting his music to new listeners by producing and promoting shows and house concerts for his fans and local peers.See rapper Ben Senseless first at the Taste of Oakland Fest. Get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/taste-of-oakland- fest-music-... , and then at the Brick and Mortar when he brings the East Bay to San Francisco on May 28. Follow Ben Senseless on all social media at @BENSENSENSELESS or visit his website www.BenSenselessMusic.com