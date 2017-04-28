News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Julian Construction Offers Underpinning
Underpinning is the method used to strengthen and stabilize the foundation of a structure, provide increased depth or to repair a faulty foundation. Underpinning is installed beneath your foundation to provide additional support to your home. Homeowners may choose this method if they are planning to add stories onto their existing structure or if their foundation has been damaged. When cracks are visible and wider than ¼ inch, underpinning is usually needed.
According to Julian Construction, there are various reasons for foundation underpinning, including to support the additional loads of a second-story addition. In some cases, the existing foundation has settled or rotated at certain points, and in other cases the interior configuration is modified, resulting in the removal or change of load-bearing walls.
"They arrived on time and completed the job just as they described. They handled everything from start to finish including permit and final inspection with the city. I did my homework before selecting a company to do this project and when they came out for the estimate, I knew I had found the right company for the job," Eileen, a past client of Julian Construction, stated.
Julian Construction has done more foundation repair in Los Angeles than any other company in the area over the last five years. Julian owns its own company and is built on a "no middleman" model – no salesman, no subcontractors. When you work with Julian Construction you get the principals of the company and workers of Julian Construction under your home. The result is the highest quality work at affordable prices. They can be contacted by phone at 323-733-3377, by fax at 323-733-4477 or via their website, www.julianconstruction.com. You can see tips and advice about home foundations on their blog at http://julianconstruction.com/
Contact
Julian construction
***@realwebmarketing.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse