Julian Construction: Three Ways to Protect Your Foundation as Seasons Change
As the seasons change from Winter to Summer, it's important to check your home foundation for any signs of damage. Julian Construction says when the foundation is left unchecked and uncorrected, breaks or cracks in the foundation can lead to additional cost and can pose a risk to your structure. There are specific steps you can take to protect your foundation, including:
Check for proper drainage: To make sure rain is kept away from your foundation, check for proper and working gutters. You may find that there is debris or part of the gutter has fallen. Make sure to fix these if found. Additionally, it's important for the drains to be pointed away from the home.
Water your soil: When it starts to become dry during the Summer, make sure to keep your soil watered. Dry soil can lead to cracking and cause foundation settlement. However, avoid excessive watering as overly wet soil can cause unwanted damage to your foundation.
Check the grading of soil: Look to see where the soil is directing your water. If it's directing water toward your foundation, using a shovel to modify it can be an easy solution.
While taking steps to protect your foundation can help prevent future damage, sometimes a foundation will need to be repaired or replaced. "There are many good reasons for foundation replacement. Some homes were built without a steel and concrete foundation, while others were made of un-reinforced masonry, that of brick or stone. In some cases, the original concrete was made of poor quality materials or has been badly deteriorated over the years. At Julian Construction, we're able to repair and install new foundations,"
Julian Construction has done more foundation repair in Los Angeles than any other company in the area over the last five years. Julian owns its own company and is built on a "no middleman" model – no salesman, no subcontractors. When you work with Julian Construction you get the principals of the company and workers of Julian Construction under your home. The result is the highest quality work at affordable prices. They can be contacted by phone at 323-733-3377, by fax at 323-733-4477 or via their website, www.julianconstruction.com. You can see tips and advice about home foundations on their blog at http://julianconstruction.com/
