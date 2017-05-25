News By Tag
Three Myths about Stucco Debunked
A foundation repair and construction company, Julian Construction is debunking three myths about stucco, one of the oldest building materials around.
Stucco is an aesthetic material that has been around for a very long time and has endless possibilities. Stucco is becoming popular again and many people will be looking for the truth about stucco. The three myths about stucco include:
1.Stucco cannot be painted. While painting fresh stucco is not a good idea as the paint will chip, cured stucco can be painted just like any other surface. A paint made specifically for stucco surfaces will lengthen how long the paint will last.
2.Stucco requires a lot of crack repairs. Stucco, when first applied, is vulnerable to high winds, which can make small cracks. However, most cracks will be less than 1/16 of an inch and can often be left alone.
3.Inspection for stucco is hard. While older stucco does need to be inspected for water damage, the inspection itself is not hard for a contractor who is qualified to work with stucco.
Julian De La Torre, owner of Julian Construction, stated, "Stucco is long known for its versatile appearance, ready availability and durability. We are capable of providing complete professional services for a wide variety of project types and sizes at very competitive rates."
Julian Construction has done more foundation repair in Los Angeles than any other company in the area over the last five years. Julian owns its own company and is built on a "no middleman" model – no salesman, no subcontractors. When you work with Julian Construction you get the principals of the company and workers of Julian Construction under your home. The result is the highest quality work at affordable prices.
Julian Construction
***@realwebmarketing.net
