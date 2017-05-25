 
News By Tag
* Julian Construction
* Stucco
* General Contractors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

Three Myths about Stucco Debunked

A foundation repair and construction company, Julian Construction is debunking three myths about stucco, one of the oldest building materials around.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Julian Construction
Stucco
General Contractors

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- A foundation repair and construction company, Julian Construction, is debunking three myths about stucco, one of the oldest building materials around.

Stucco is an aesthetic material that has been around for a very long time and has endless possibilities. Stucco is becoming popular again and many people will be looking for the truth about stucco. The three myths about stucco include:

1.Stucco cannot be painted. While painting fresh stucco is not a good idea as the paint will chip, cured stucco can be painted just like any other surface. A paint made specifically for stucco surfaces will lengthen how long the paint will last.

2.Stucco requires a lot of crack repairs. Stucco, when first applied, is vulnerable to high winds, which can make small cracks. However, most cracks will be less than 1/16 of an inch and can often be left alone.

3.Inspection for stucco is hard. While older stucco does need to be inspected for water damage, the inspection itself is not hard for a contractor who is qualified to work with stucco.

Julian De La Torre, owner of Julian Construction, stated, "Stucco is long known for its versatile appearance, ready availability and durability. We are capable of providing complete professional services for a wide variety of project types and sizes at very competitive rates."

Julian Construction has done more foundation repair in Los Angeles than any other company in the area over the last five years. Julian owns its own company and is built on a "no middleman" model – no salesman, no subcontractors. When you work with Julian Construction you get the principals of the company and workers of Julian Construction under your home. The result is the highest quality work at affordable prices. They can be contacted by phone at 323-733-3377, by fax at 323-733-4477 or via their website, www.julianconstruction.com. You can see tips and advice about home foundations on their blog at http://julianconstruction.com/blog/ or http://foundationrepairforlosangeles.com/blog/.

Contact
Julian Construction
***@realwebmarketing.net
End
Source:
Email:***@realwebmarketing.net Email Verified
Tags:Julian Construction, Stucco, General Contractors
Industry:Construction
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Julian Construction PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share