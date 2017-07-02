News By Tag
Julian Construction: 5 Most Common Types of Home Foundations
Today, there are a large number of foundation types and most of these foundation types are determined based off a region's climate and construction method. While it could be beneficial to know all of the different foundation types, there are five most common foundation types that all homeowners should know about. The five different types of home foundations include:
1.Poured concrete foundation. This is the most common type of home foundation and is formed by pouring a few inches of concrete with thicker edges.
2.Permanent wood foundation. This type of foundation is most popular in northern parts of the country where the basement is on a concrete floor and is framed with pressure treated wood.
3.Raised foundations. This type of foundation is best for areas that receive large amounts of rain.
4.Basement foundation. This type of foundation is to provide living space or storage and usually has more headroom than a crawlspace.
5.Crawlspace foundation. This type of foundation is similar to a basement foundation, however it has less headroom and is used where there is heavy clay content in the soil.
Julian Construction has done more foundation repair in Los Angeles than any other company in the area over the last five years. Julian owns its own company and is built on a "no middleman" model – no salesman, no subcontractors. When you work with Julian Construction you get the principals of the company and workers of Julian Construction under your home. The result is the highest quality work at affordable prices. They can be contacted by phone at 323-733-3377, by fax at 323-733-4477 or via their website, www.julianconstruction.com. You can see tips and advice about home foundations on their blog at http://julianconstruction.com/
