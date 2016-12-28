News By Tag
Differentiating Between the 3 Primary Foundation Types
Julian Construction founder De La Tore says "The three primary foundation types are full basement, slab-on-grade, & crawlspace. They are each used in varying conditions and depending on the local market."
1. Full Basements
"This type of foundation has footings deep below the frost depth of the region as well as eight-foot walls that surround a four-inch, very thickly poured, concrete slab.
2. Slab-on-Grade
"Slab-on-grade is a type of foundation that's essentially a poured concrete slab at grade level. It offers itself as the home's primary living area. In warm places, slab-on-grade foundations are particularly common if there is a good chance of high water tables, like in Florida.
3. Crawlspaces
"Crawlspaces are the most common foundation within some parts of the Midwest and even in the Southeast. Footings will be placed under the frost line but there is barely enough room for a person to crawl in there. It is important to know that while this foundation tends to include vent openings in order to stop the buildup of extreme moisture, it can typically backfire as the moisture is able to soak into the house's framing, which can lead to rot and failure in the structural integrity of the building. It can even host pollutants like mold spores in the living space of the home. To assist with these issues, it is important to insulate and seal the crawlspace with a barrier of polyethylene vapor, or possibly a concrete slab.
Julian Construction founder De La Tore says "It is imperative to understand the various types of foundations and to speak with a foundation expert before deciding which type of foundation you would like for your house. Even after you have picked your foundation, take care to regularly inspect your foundation for signs. If a problem is caught early, it can usually easily be fixed. The longer you wait, the more you have to spend on repairs".
