Get online – go digital – create an online portfolio with IDprop!
Build a digital portfolio instantly with IDprop. It's a perfect online channel to grow your business!
Without this kind of approach, it is practically impossible to make a mark and rise to success. The interior design industry is no different. Technology has opened up new channels and new opportunities. Every interior design firm or professional needs to keep up with the ever evolving marketplace.
It's not just about a mere online presence - interior designers need a compelling digital profile in order to create a striking impression online. The digital profile needs to include all the necessary aspects to help designers put their best foot forward and impress their potential customers. A complete digital profile must also have all the necessary elements so that customers can find all the information they require and contact you easily.
However, creating a digital profile is quite a daunting task by itself – traditionally, it required contacting a good designer, hiring a developer and creating an impeccable web – portfolio! Not anymore! Today, there are plenty of avenues to explore and a number of online platforms that offer such services – that are much quicker and easier.
IDprop is one such platform that encourages designers to instantly create a digital portfolio and leverage from the various benefits of being 'online'.
Here's what IDprop has to offer:
Easy sign up
Any interior designer or design firm can create a digital profile on IDprop. The process is simple – simply sign up with all the relevant information and the profile is ready. Designers can add all the remaining details later on.
Overview
After sign up, users can provide some basic information – or an overview of their work. This ensures that potential customers get a 'glance' of what the designer can offer. This is a very important field and needs to be entered with care – along with all the 'key' -words that describe the work and are relevant to the type of designs that are the designer's forte.
Projects
A digital portfolio is never complete without displaying or showcasing the work of interior designers. After signing up, designers can showcase their best work for the world to see. Customers can then take a look at this and decide whether to hire the professional or not!
Idea Books
Many times, an idea strikes unannounced. Professionals need a place to save such ideas and use them while working on their next project. Idea-books is one such feature where interior designer professionals can save their ideas and inspirations and use them later on while they work.
Reviews
Customer reviews are important. They tell future customers how well your work is received. These reviews also give professionals a chance to make changes as per customer demands. Well, a good review is always encouraging and helps professionals move on and progress!
Stories
With stories professional can share their ideas and experiences while they design the most exquisite homes in town.
Professionals looking at going digital – sign up to http://www.idprop.com/
