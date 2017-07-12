News By Tag
Showcase your Interior design company at IDprop and Grab new opportunities
IDprop can be used to generate the perfect portfolio which can help your company grow by leaps and bounds
A well presented portfolio
Making a comprehensive portfolio with segregated pages for different kinds of services can make your online portfolio a lot more understandable and accessible to the potential customer. The different pages can be customised according to the needs of a company. Interior designers and professionals in the field of architecture can only be hired or trusted after customers have reviewed their work. Presenting past work samples is crucial in this regard. IDprop makes this process way simpler with the help of online portfolios with designated pages for different information and services.
The best of both worlds
IDprop aims at getting together the best individuals from the field of design, who can showcase their best work on their profiles and customers can choose to hire them from this one stop solution. The proper selection of the work by the professionals is ensured so that quality standards are met.
Benefits
Being a huge interior design marketplace, this benefits the designers as well as customers. Customers log on to one site and find the best of the lot available in one place. They can browse through different styles and kinds to suit their taste and requirement. Companies and individuals can also showcase their work making it easier for them to explain their services well.
A one stop solution for all design related needs
The new feature enables a more comprehensive understanding of the work done by companies and professionals in this field. The option of having different pages in the same portfolio acts as a simple solution for a customer who wants to browse through their work. This new feature reduces confusion and makes the portfolio a lot more comprehensive. An online design marketplace, IDprop aims at making the online ecosystem of interior decoration and the related fields healthier and bigger. This can only happen with an active support and participation from professionals in the field.
For more information visit our website http://www.idprop.com/
Media Contact
IDprop
***@idprop.com
