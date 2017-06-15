News By Tag
IDprop - an online place for interior designers and architects to build a business
"IDprop – a one stop destination for interior designers and architects - to build a successful business!"
Such diverse needs usually require a lot of efforts and various experts and professionals working towards building a successful business.
IDprop to the rescue!
Well, it need not be such a daunting task any more. With the rise of social commerce platforms such as IDprop, almost all of these concerns can be addressed by one single solution. Essentially, these platforms provide a complete end to end solution for building a business presence online.
"Unlike traditional marketing – online marketing is a different ballgame altogether. Interior design and architecture professionals now have a one stop solution for all their digital marketing needs. Our platform is easy to use and provides designers with just the right features to grow their business online," said Ms. Shweta Bharadwaj, the Business Development Head of IDprop.
Here's what you can achieve with IDprop:
Branding needs
IDprop provides a means to create a personalized profile for interior designers. They can add their logos, and other elements that are essential to 'brand' their profiles according to their businesses.
Online exposure
IDprop also offers exemplary services to market their profile online and get enough exposure so as to increase their client base.
Search engine optimization features
Interior designers and architects can optimize their profiles so that they are search engine friendly. IDprop has all the necessary features to support this. Adding keywords customized URLs and lots more.
Online reviews
One cannot emphasize enough on the benefits of online reviews. What current customers think has a great impact on future clients. IDprop offers its members with a place where customers can add their reviews – which ultimately helps influence the decisions of future customers.
Displaying your work online
Another major requirement that interior designers are on a look out for is – a place to showcase their work. IDprop has excellent features to showcase your work.
IDprop is a one in all solution to the pressing need for interior designers and architects to get online and leverage from the many benefits it has to offer!
For more information visit our website http://www.idprop.com/
Media Contact
IDprop
+91-79-4800-
***@idprop.com
