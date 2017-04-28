News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ChiroSpring Practice Management Software Announces Updated Service Packages - $99/MO Starting
"ChiroSpring's new service packages give doctors around the world more flexibility and opportunity in choosing exactly the software features they need in a system that will fit any budget," CEO Brian Albery said. "While ChiroSpring's powerful features can support and maximize efficiencies in clinics of any size and number, now service packages are available to help support smaller, growing clinics who prefer to start small and add additional features as they build their business."
ChiroSpring offers their GROW PACKAGE for as little as just $99/mo. This provides users all the basic EHR practice management functionality they'll need to get started, offering complete scheduling, billing, SOAP Note, reporting, reconciling, patient tracking services and much, much more. ChiroSpring's PRO PACKAGE offers more advanced features such as Stop Managers, Digital Annotation tools, Custom SOAP Macros, and personalized support. The ACCELERATE PACKAGE is perfect for busy clinics, as it also includes Patient Kiosk services, as well as support for custom intake questions and electronic patient acknowledgments. Finally, the ULTIMATE PACKAGE provides all of ChiroSpring's ONC-Certified features, supporting clinics who intend to attest for Meaningful Use and utilize ChiroSpring's multi-location access services.
As always, all ChiroSpring packages include anytime, anywhere cloud-based access, 24 hour backup services, access on PCs, Macs, and tablets, integrated touch capability, personal training, unlimited software updates, and unlimited staff users.
"We've seen time and time again the ability that ChiroSpring has to revolutionize a practice's capabilities and maximize efficiency,"
ChiroSpring practice management software is available now to help doctors save time and money in efficiently managing their practice. To learn more about ChiroSpring, please visit www.chirospring.com or call 888-426-0007.
Contact
ChiroSpring
1-888-426-0007
support@chirospring.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse