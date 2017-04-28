 
News By Tag
* Chiropractic Software
* Chirospring
* Pricing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Davenport
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928

ChiroSpring Practice Management Software Announces Updated Service Packages - $99/MO Starting

 
 
ChiroSpring Pricing
ChiroSpring Pricing
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Chiropractic Software
Chirospring
Pricing

Industry:
Software

Location:
Davenport - Iowa - US

Subject:
Deals

DAVENPORT, Iowa - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- ChiroSpring chiropractic practice management software has announced the release of updated service packages, giving chiropractors more options when choosing the features and prices that best meet their needs. ChiroSpring's award winning software is now offered in four different service packages, allowing clinics of all sizes and needs to utilize ChiroSpring's cloud-based, ONC-Certified system.

"ChiroSpring's new service packages give doctors around the world more flexibility and opportunity in choosing exactly the software features they need in a system that will fit any budget," CEO Brian Albery said. "While ChiroSpring's powerful features can support and maximize efficiencies in clinics of any size and number, now service packages are available to help support smaller, growing clinics who prefer to start small and add additional features as they build their business."

ChiroSpring offers their GROW PACKAGE for as little as just $99/mo. This provides users all the basic EHR practice management functionality they'll need to get started, offering complete scheduling, billing, SOAP Note, reporting, reconciling, patient tracking services and much, much more. ChiroSpring's PRO PACKAGE offers more advanced features such as Stop Managers, Digital Annotation tools, Custom SOAP Macros, and personalized support.  The ACCELERATE PACKAGE is perfect for busy clinics, as it also includes Patient Kiosk services, as well as support for custom intake questions and electronic patient acknowledgments.  Finally, the ULTIMATE PACKAGE provides all of ChiroSpring's ONC-Certified features, supporting clinics who intend to attest for Meaningful Use and utilize ChiroSpring's multi-location access services.

As always, all ChiroSpring packages include anytime, anywhere cloud-based access, 24 hour backup services, access on PCs, Macs, and tablets, integrated touch capability, personal training, unlimited software updates, and unlimited staff users.

"We've seen time and time again the ability that ChiroSpring has to revolutionize a practice's capabilities and maximize efficiency," Albery said. "Now we are proud to be able to expand that proficiency to clinics of all sizes, ensuring that there is a ChiroSpring service package that works for every chiropractor."

ChiroSpring practice management software is available now to help doctors save time and money in efficiently managing their practice. To learn more about ChiroSpring, please visit www.chirospring.com or call 888-426-0007.

Contact
ChiroSpring
1-888-426-0007
support@chirospring.com
End
Source:
Email:***@chirospring.com Email Verified
Tags:Chiropractic Software, Chirospring, Pricing
Industry:Software
Location:Davenport - Iowa - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ChiroSpring PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share