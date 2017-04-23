News By Tag
ChiroSpring Practice Management Software Introduces Integrated Payments
"Our Integrated Payments feature provides our chiropractic partners a way to add efficiency to their practice without a single downside," CEO Brian Albery said. "Practices continue to accept payments in the way they always have, but with our integrated payments feature, payments are automatically posted to the Patient Ledger. This automation saves data entry time and ensures accuracy in accounting. Best of all, ChiroSpring offers the integrated payments feature for no additional cost, and payment processing fees will be the same or less than what a practice is currently paying. It's added efficiency for no added cost."
With ChiroSpring's integrated payment process, practices can accept credit, debit, chip, Apple Pay, Android Pay, and ACH payments. They can create scheduled payments and recurring payments for use in instances such as charging for Care Plans. All scheduled payments for all patients can be processed in just a single click. And credit card and banking information can be securely stored on file for reuse, with maximum security implementations ensuring data security.
"At ChiroSpring, data security is paramount," Albery said. "That's why our integrated payments feature sets the industry standard for information protection. Our integrated payments feature is fully PCI certified and utilizes a tokenized security process to securely store patient payment information. This allows the system to consistently process payments while avoiding storing any actual credit card or banking numbers inside the ChiroSpring software. In this way we protect our patients' payment information and provide our clinics all the efficiency they deserve, with none of the risk."
ChiroSpring practice management software is available now to help doctors save time and money in efficiently managing their practice. To learn more about ChiroSpring, please visit www.chirospring.com or call 888-426-0007.
