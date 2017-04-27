News By Tag
Dickinson Wright PLLC Partners with InOutsource to Implement Intapp Open
Holistic View of New Business Intake and Conflicts Enables Firm to Reduce Risk and Increase Efficiency
"InOutsource was hands-down the first choice for an Intapp Open implementation partner. They acted as a guide for best practices and proved invaluable as we moved from an outdated system to a modern one that can address our firm's requirements. InOutsource helped our firm standardize and automate the new business intake process and subsequently reduce the risk associated with it," said Michael P. Kolb, chief information and security officer for Dickinson Wright. "I recommend InOutsource over other consultants I've worked with, and I've been doing this for 20 years."
The Intapp Open implementation process began and concluded within a tight time frame – less than nine months for both Intake and Conflicts to launch – and finished under budget. InOutsource helped to refine business processes, identify and establish custom workflows, update the conflicts model, conduct a data integrity analysis and apply best practices and recommendations.
Dickinson Wright, which has grown to more than 450 lawyers in 17 offices, previously relied on shared knowledge of cases and a 12-year-old software solution that was challenging to support internally. Intapp Open, a web-based application, will streamline management of the new business acceptance life cycle with a solution that is easy for administrators to configure, simple for lawyers, professionals and staff to execute and effortless for risk and management stakeholders to track and oversee.
"Today, law firms need more sophisticated measures to properly manage and reduce risks associated with new business intake and conflicts of interest clearance," commented Eric Mosca, director of operations for InOutsource. "InOutsource has specialized in creating comprehensive information governance programs focused on improving efficiency and reducing risk for more than 15 years, and we are honored to continue that work with Dickinson Wright."
About InOutsource
Industry-leading global consulting firm InOutsource is dedicated to resolving the unique challenges faced by law firms. InOutsource empowers clients to streamline processes and improve performance. The company encourages law firms to transform data assets into actionable insights to uncover opportunity. With a focus on information governance, InOutsource reduces risk and enables clients to leverage information to drive strategy.
