* Jaipur
  Rajasthan
  India
May 2017
WholesaleBox, the online wholesalers Launches its new Stock Lots for retailers

 
 
JAIPUR, India - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- WholesaleBox introduces a new option for their retailers/shopkeepers to buy more frequently and in better price through Stock Lots. These lots are available for the buyers of India as well as abroad.

WholesaleBox, India-announces today the launch of stock lots at a very low price especially for shopkeepers and online retailers. There are different western wears for women, men, and kids in these stock lots. These lots contain clothing items in bulk and giving an opportunity to sell branded items on high margins by buying it through wholesalebox.

Wholesalebox is an online marketplace which bridges the gap between retailers and wholesalers. They have profuse designs of women's clothing, menswear, Kidswear, footwears and handicrafts items on their websites at wholesale price.  WholesaleBox is a place where numerous Indian manufacturers sell their products for sale to Indian and foreign retailers. Since the rates are available online on the website, it does not vary with stores and remains constant for all the shopkeepers. The website is very simple, easy to understand and empower a lot of designs from PAN India manufacturers. Payment Gateways options and logistic partners are impressive and make selling and buying easy for merchants. They provide simple return policy for the customers and provide full support on any transactions.

Wholesalebox mobile app and website have a responsive design with an awesome user-friendliness. Due to heavy discounts and wholesalebox working on low margins is in huge demands and sooner going to be top notch wholesaler.

Company: WholesaleBox

Head office Location: B-1, Crystal Mall, Banipark,

Jaipur: 302016, Rajasthan

Press Contact: Pooja Gupta

Press Phone: (+91) 9116121383

Company Website: https://www.wholesalebox.in/

Pooja Gupta
***@wholesalebox.co
Page Updated Last on: May 03, 2017
