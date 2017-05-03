News By Tag
WholesaleBox, the online wholesalers Launches its new Stock Lots for retailers
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WholesaleBox, India-announces today the launch of stock lots at a very low price especially for shopkeepers and online retailers. There are different western wears for women, men, and kids in these stock lots. These lots contain clothing items in bulk and giving an opportunity to sell branded items on high margins by buying it through wholesalebox.
Wholesalebox is an online marketplace which bridges the gap between retailers and wholesalers. They have profuse designs of women's clothing, menswear, Kidswear, footwears and handicrafts items on their websites at wholesale price. WholesaleBox is a place where numerous Indian manufacturers sell their products for sale to Indian and foreign retailers. Since the rates are available online on the website, it does not vary with stores and remains constant for all the shopkeepers. The website is very simple, easy to understand and empower a lot of designs from PAN India manufacturers. Payment Gateways options and logistic partners are impressive and make selling and buying easy for merchants. They provide simple return policy for the customers and provide full support on any transactions.
Wholesalebox mobile app and website have a responsive design with an awesome user-friendliness. Due to heavy discounts and wholesalebox working on low margins is in huge demands and sooner going to be top notch wholesaler.
Company: WholesaleBox
Head office Location: B-1, Crystal Mall, Banipark,
Jaipur: 302016, Rajasthan
Press Contact: Pooja Gupta
Press Phone: (+91) 9116121383
Company Website: https://www.wholesalebox.in/
Pooja Gupta
***@wholesalebox.co
