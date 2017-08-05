News By Tag
WholesaleBox revamps their website with amazing design and features
WholesaleBox has launched their revamped website, adding some amazing features and beautiful design. The new website is enhanced with its features and the team tried to design and develop it in a more user-friendly manner.
The revamp has better design and development and making it one of the best wholesale eCommerce B2B websites. The new website allows the customers to see the product designs in a better way and gives a smooth navigation to all places with a few clicks. For new users, wholesaleBox static pages like about us, what we do etc are now more informative and easy to understand.
The website is compatible to run on both mobile and desktop. Though the WholesaleBox has both Android and iOS mobile application, still this revamping is done for desktop customers. Also, customers can visit the website in mobiles with an improved view.
The co-founder and technology head of WholesaleBox says, "Our company is already growing at a good pace with more than 50,000 shops associated with us, but still we thought of revamping an old website for better customer experience and ease of order"
Lots of changes are done in the color, buttons, navigation options for retailers to navigate in more easy way. Now customers can buy wholesale kurtis, sarees, menswear, footwear, western wear and much more with ease in purchase filters.
Sales head of WholesaleBox says that "Our new website will bring more traffic, beating all the competitors and attract more customers in very few days."
Apart from thousands of Facebook and Twitter fans, the company has gained lakhs of retailers. It is expected a great rise in traffic in the next few months with this new website.
For more infomation about wholesalebox please visit here: https://www.wholesalebox.in/
