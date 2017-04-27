News By Tag
Loop AI Labs Welcomes Tom Davenport to its Board of Advisors
Tom Davenport is the President's Distinguished Professor of Information Technology and Management at Babson College, the co-founder of the International Institute for Analytics, a Fellow of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, and a Senior Advisor to Deloitte Analytics. He teaches analytics and big data in executive programs at Babson, Harvard Business School, MIT Sloan School, and Boston University.
Named as one of the 100 most influential people in the technology industry and the third most important business/technology analyst in the world, Davenport is also author and co-author of eighteen books and over 100 articles for Harvard Business Review, Sloan Management Review, the Financial Times, and many other publications. He writes regularly for the online sites of The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, and Harvard Business Review.
"Loop AI Labs is already living and working in the era where smart machines are making decisions. They are doing things that many analysts say will arrive within the near future. I'm looking forward to participating in this journey toward increasing machine intelligence and helping the Loop AI Labs team to navigate the road ahead," says Davenport.
Professor Davenport specializes in helping organizations revitalize their management practices in areas such as analytics, information and knowledge management, process management, and cognitive technologies. These areas are at the heart of Loop AI Labs' quest to enable companies to stay competitive and accomplish their goals in a rapidly-evolving business landscape.
Loop AI Labs CEO GM Calafiore notes: "Cognitive Advisors and Robots built by our Certified Partners on top of the Loop Q Cognitive Platform have gained traction within many large organizations, especially in the FinTech industry. Tom's thought leadership and deep knowledge of the cognitive software business will be invaluable to fine-tune our global growth strategy."
Read more about Tom Davenport's work at www.tomdavenport.com
About Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing
Loop Q—Loop AI Labs' unsupervised cognitive computing platform—and the vertical Q Robots are critical engines of robotic process automation that will deliver large organizations across the tsunami of change brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which has already triggered leadership shifts in every industry. By embedding Loop Q's human capacity cognitive technologies, organizations can now understand and make decisions based on all of the data at their disposal, 90% of which is currently dark to computers. Our people, technology, and Loop Certified Partners are already helping major sectors of the economy in automotive, banking, healthcare, insurance, media, and retail to benefit from the massive efficiencies of a new era of cognitive technology, making people's lives easier, safer, and more productive. Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices throughout America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Loop AI Labs, visit: www.loop.ai
Media Contacts
Tom Davenport
Joan Powell, Agent
(781) 235-4895
jpowell@leadingthoughts.com
Loop AI Labs
Marco Torresi, Head of Global PR & Analyst Relations
(415) 384-1678
media@loop.ai
