Mirax Modular Homes Launches Impressive New Modern Prefabricated House Company in Houston, Texas
The Mirax Modular Homes Start-Up is Bringing State of the Art Expertise to the Prefabricated House Marketplace in Houston & Surrounding Cities with its Ambitious New Operation.
"My passion for construction stems from years of watching and learning from my father who also ran his own successful building business. I grew up surrounded by the industry and always wanted to put a modern take on what was possible for homeowners,"
"With over a decade of hands-on design experience, I'm excited to bring a special shape, look, and fashionable feel to every one of the important design elements of the homes we work on," expressed, Marie Cole, Creative Designer/Sales Manager, Mirax Modular Homes. "It's very inspiring to transform the dreams people have into a wonderful home environment and experience for all."
Another key aspect of the Mirax Modular Homes business model which makes it unique is the land buying plans to make the entire package even more enticing and complete. This will give homeowners control over the unique setting and landscape for the location of their stylish Mirax Modular Homes prefabricated home.
About Mirax Modular Homes:
Mirax Modular Homes is a new Houston, Texas-based company in the modular prefabricated house market with a strong background in the construction and design industries. We produce and sell the finest quality modern looking modular homes while providing an exceptional experience to our customers from start to finish. Contact us today to discuss your modern modular home needs.
http://www.miraxhomes.com
Contact
Victor Valov, Founder.
346-234-5127
***@miraxhomes.com
End
Page Updated Last on: May 02, 2017