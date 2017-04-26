 
News By Tag
* Application Ready Solution
* Industrial Automation System
* Industrial Control System
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fremont
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21
April 2017
3029282726


Portwell Announces Application-Focused, "RS4U–Ready Solution for You", Embedded Computer Series

Built with application-centric design, the RS4U series includes a great portfolio of pre-configured system solutions, from compact and robust Box PCs to highly flexible and scalable 4U 19" industrial computers.
 
 
Portwell’s Application-Focused RS4U Ready Solution System Series
Portwell’s Application-Focused RS4U Ready Solution System Series
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Application Ready Solution
Industrial Automation System
Industrial Control System

Industry:
Computers

Location:
Fremont - California - US

FREMONT, Calif. - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (http://www.portwell.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing markets and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, announces Portwell's new Box PC and embedded systems series, RS4U or Ready Solution for You. Built with application-centric design, the RS4U series includes a great portfolio of pre-configured system solutions: From compact and robust Box PCs to highly flexible and scalable 4U 19" industrial computers, and with CPU from Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 (codenamed Apollo Lake) up to the 6th generation Intel® Core™ processors (codenamed Skylake).

RS4U Delivers Versatility and Enables Fast Application Development with Field-proven Features
RS4U-B641-P&E
Based on a Type 6 COMe module with 14nm Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 (formerly Apollo Lake), the RS4U-B641-P&E offers compelling computing and graphic power at low power consumption. Featuring 9-32V wide range DC input voltages, it supports operations in demanding applications. With usage in harsh environments in mind, it's designed to withstand 50G static shock and 5Grms dynamic vibration. Storage and security functions are supported by the integrated SPI ROM. For a quick deployment, CentOS 7 is pre-installed on the integrated 64GB SSD.

RS4U-8172-M2M
Powered by Intel® Celeron® processor N3350, the RS4U-8172-M2M offers compelling computing and graphic power at low power consumption. With integrated TPM (Trusted Platform Module) and support for wide range power input (12 or 19-24V DC), it's designed as a cost-effective solution to fulfill gateway tasks in M2M (machine-to-machine) applications for various markets. The RS4U-8172-M2M also features 4GB DDR3L RAM and 32GB M.2. The integrated TPM (Trusted Platform Module) ensures a stable and secure operation.

RS4U-8112-MES
The RS4U-8112-MES is built with a PICMG 1.3 backplane system which is already populated with a PICMG 1.3 System Host Board/processor card featuring Intel® Xeon® processor E3-1225 v3 with ECC memory supported. Designed with support for Windows 7 and even Windows XP, it's perfect for legacy projects. In addition to the flexibility of operating with old Windows versions, the RS4U-8112-MES has 9 PCI slots, which is also ideal for legacy support. Moreover, it features Intel® I210 Gigabit Ethernet controller with EtherCAT (optional, 3rd party driver support). The built-in eAPI function is controlled by an embedded controller, enabling hardware monitoring and control functionalities.

RS4U-1703-IAC
Designed with an industrial ATX motherboard based on a powerful 6th gen Intel® Core™ i7-6700 processor (formerly Skylake), the RS4U-1703-IAC targets applications that demand high computing power. The pre-configured 8GB DDR4 can be flexibly expanded to up to 64GB. The integrated dual Intel® Gigabit Ethernet Controller I210 supports optional EtherCAT function. The two PCIE x16 extension slots provide more capacity to add additional functions.

The Portwell API
While each of these four RS4U platforms is configured with a different application-ready feature set, they do have one thing in common — all benefits from the management and control functionalities provided by the Portwell API (Application Programming Interface). Specifically, the Portwell API is a comprehensive library of API functions that enable developers to access and control hardware resources of Portwell's embedded computing platforms. It helps minimize development effort and the time spent on initial designs, including validation and verification. It also enables hardware monitoring and control functionalities, resulting in higher service quality, easier maintenance, and a lower total cost of ownership.

# # #
Product details:
RS4U-B641-P&E: http://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=RS4U-B6...
RS4U-8172-M2M: http://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=RS4U-81...
RS4U-8112-MES: http://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=RS4U-8112-MES
RS4U-1703-IAC: http://portwell.com/products/detail.php?CUSTCHAR1=RS4U-1703-IAC

Product availability: In addition to American Portwell Technology, Inc., the Portwell RS4U application-ready system solution series is also available through Arrow Electronics, Inc. and Avnet, Inc.

# # #
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at http://www.portwell.com.

All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.

Media Contact
American Portwell Technology, Inc./Susan Wei
510-403-3399
***@portwell.com
End
American Portwell Technology, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share