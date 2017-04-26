News By Tag
Portwell Announces Application-Focused, "RS4U–Ready Solution for You", Embedded Computer Series
Built with application-centric design, the RS4U series includes a great portfolio of pre-configured system solutions, from compact and robust Box PCs to highly flexible and scalable 4U 19" industrial computers.
RS4U Delivers Versatility and Enables Fast Application Development with Field-proven Features
RS4U-B641-P&E
Based on a Type 6 COMe module with 14nm Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 (formerly Apollo Lake), the RS4U-B641-P&E offers compelling computing and graphic power at low power consumption. Featuring 9-32V wide range DC input voltages, it supports operations in demanding applications. With usage in harsh environments in mind, it's designed to withstand 50G static shock and 5Grms dynamic vibration. Storage and security functions are supported by the integrated SPI ROM. For a quick deployment, CentOS 7 is pre-installed on the integrated 64GB SSD.
RS4U-8172-M2M
Powered by Intel® Celeron® processor N3350, the RS4U-8172-M2M offers compelling computing and graphic power at low power consumption. With integrated TPM (Trusted Platform Module) and support for wide range power input (12 or 19-24V DC), it's designed as a cost-effective solution to fulfill gateway tasks in M2M (machine-to-machine) applications.
RS4U-8112-MES
The RS4U-8112-MES is built with a PICMG 1.3 backplane system which is already populated with a PICMG 1.3 System Host Board/processor card featuring Intel® Xeon® processor E3-1225 v3 with ECC memory supported. Designed with support for Windows 7 and even Windows XP, it's perfect for legacy projects. In addition to the flexibility of operating with old Windows versions, the RS4U-8112-MES has 9 PCI slots, which is also ideal for legacy support. Moreover, it features Intel® I210 Gigabit Ethernet controller with EtherCAT (optional, 3rd party driver support). The built-in eAPI function is controlled by an embedded controller, enabling hardware monitoring and control functionalities.
RS4U-1703-IAC
Designed with an industrial ATX motherboard based on a powerful 6th gen Intel® Core™ i7-6700 processor (formerly Skylake), the RS4U-1703-IAC targets applications that demand high computing power. The pre-configured 8GB DDR4 can be flexibly expanded to up to 64GB. The integrated dual Intel® Gigabit Ethernet Controller I210 supports optional EtherCAT function. The two PCIE x16 extension slots provide more capacity to add additional functions.
Product details:
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at http://www.portwell.com.
All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Media Contact
American Portwell Technology, Inc./Susan Wei
510-403-3399
***@portwell.com
