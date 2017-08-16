News By Tag
Portwell Releases a Rugged Fan-less Embedded System with Intel Atom Processor E3900 Product Family
The Portwell WEBS-21D0 embedded system, featuring Intel Atom processor E3900 series (codenamed Apollo lake), is rugged, compact and fan-less, and is ideal for kiosk, digital signage, IVI, factory automation, medial and IoT applications.
The new rugged WEBS-21D0 is equipped with the Portwell NANO-6062, a Nano-ITX form factor embedded board based on the Intel® Atom® processor E3900 series, which integrates the low power Intel® Gen9 graphics engine with up to 18 execution units that improves 3D graphics performance and supports faster 4K encode and decode operations. The compact WEBS-21D0 embedded system also features DDR3L SO-DIMM up to 8GB supporting 1866/1600 MT/s; dual USB 3.0 ports (optional, up to 4x USB 3.0); one DisplayPort (DP) on rear I/O with resolution up to 4096 x 2160; one legacy VGA interface support; one smart COM port for RS-232/422/485 selected by BIOS; and multiple storage with 2.5" HDD/SSD, mSATA as well as microSD card. In addition, the compact 150mm x 150mm x 60mm chassis platform integrates the latest M.2 type E interface, which provides wireless connectivity such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC (near-field communication)
The Portwell WEBS-21D0 delivers greater and faster performance than its predecessors, yet it is still packed within a compact 150mm x 150mm x 60mm system dimension. Moreover, not only does it operate with thermal design power (TDP) under 12W for fan-less applications, but it also supports a wide voltage of power input from 12V to 24V for rugged applications.
Portwell's WEBS-2000 embedded system series is built from a "brick" concept design created by Portwell's own engineering team to simplify system customization. It implements an intelligent structure by building the system chassis using three simple elements: wall, pillar and cover. This innovative design of the WEBS system series enables flexible and easy customization. Specifically, this flexible structure makes it easy to adjust chassis size to meet different board form factors for different applications. The Portwell WEBS-21D0 further benefits from the brick concept chassis with top cover/heat sink mechanism that facilitates efficient heat dissipation. The rugged and compact WEBS-21D0 supports a wide industrial temperature range from -20°C to 60°C for harsh environment operations, while at the same time, its fan-less design ensures silent operation, reliability and low maintenance rate and costs.
In addition to wall mounting, WEBS-21D0 supports VESA mounting and DIN-rail mounting. With its fan-less design together with superior, up to quad-core processing power and high capability, the Portwell WEBS-21D0 embedded system is indeed an ideal solution for digital signage, loT gateway and factory automation applications.
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at http://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Atom are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
