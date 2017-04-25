News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Best Practices of Successful Programming Students
1. Have a schedule – The most beneficial practice that students can have is setting a schedule and sticking to it. Treating studying like your job is the best way to nip procrastination in the bud and focus your efforts.
2. Don't get hung up trying to memorize everything – Not memorizing everything doesn't not mean don't retain everything. That would be horrible advice! Memorize what you need to, but focus more on understanding the underlying concepts and know where to find specific answers.
3. Try to solve problems on your own before asking someone else – Most of what you do as a developer is problem solve. And there will be a lot of problems you run into. When you're learning it's important to try to find solutions on your own first to develop your problem-solving skills and teach you where to find the answers you're looking for.
4. Have a mentor – Beginning in a new field can be overwhelming, that's where mentors come in. They can help narrow your focus to what's relevant in today's professional world, keep you motivated, and give one insight into how they may have overcome similar struggles.
5. Do it, then do it again – The best way to get better at coding is to code, then code again. When going through tutorials, it's good practice to repeat the exercise on your own to really grasp the concept being taught.
6. Know your terminology – It's easy to get through a novel without understanding every single word, but learning programming is not the same. Coding has its own vocabulary, and often a misunderstanding of directions or an explanation can be traced back to a misunderstood word. So if you come across something you don't know, look it up!
7. Have confidence the answer is out there – You won't be the first or the last person to get frustrated when the answer to your problem is seemingly nowhere to be found. You might not like to answer but there is one out there. Take a breath, be patient, then reference numbers two through four.
8. Have Fun – The easiest way to get burnt out is to neglect the things that you enjoy most about programming. Start a side project that excites you, find friends that you can code & laugh with, go to meet-ups, whatever it is that brings a smile to your face while coding – do that once in a while!
The Tech Academy is a coding bootcamp located in Portland, OR with courses available online or in person! Our comprehensive curriculum covers computer basics, software development fundamentals, multiple programming languages, a live project, and job placement. Our self-paced program can be completed in as little as 15 weeks, and our open enrollment means you can start anytime!
For more info, visit https://learncodinganywhere.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse