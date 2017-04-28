News By Tag
POPcodes to compete in Vantiv's Payments Pitch-Off
FinTech and Retail Tech startup chosen to compete for $25,000 and the prestigious E-Pay Innovation Award at the ETA TRANSACT 2017 Conference
Join POPcodes at ETA's Transact on Thursday, May 11th, 2017 on the ETA showroom floor of the Mandalay Bay Conference Centre to cheer POPcodes CEO, Gregg Aamoth as he pitches a panel of experienced VCs and Tech Leaders in a Shark Tank style pitch-off!
"It's an incredible honor to be selected from hundreds of innovative FinTech companies, and it will be a thrill to share our unique story and solution with dozens of the industry's leading executives and investors."
POPcodes will be demonstrating real-world examples of how their In-Store App™ provides a quick, safe and easy way for acquirers and ISOs to better service their merchants, and for merchants to better service their customers.
"We're going to show Merchant Acquirers and ISOs how we've extended the capabilities of the payment ecosystem to enable the advanced omnichannel capabilities that millions of brick and mortar merchants are looking for. With POPcodes, they can help merchants compete with the likes of Amazon and Walmart while meeting the needs of the constantly connected, mobile shopper – and at a fraction of the time, cost and complexity of other solutions."
To learn more about POPcodes, visit them at ETA's Transact, May 10-13 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre in the Payments Next Innovation Zone, Booth # PN4 or go to www.popcodes.com for more info.
About POPcodes
POPcodes simple and secure In-Store App transforms the ubiquitous and trusted payment terminal into a cloud connected, multi-purpose and secure communication platform.
Acquirers and ISOs use POPcodes to improve the merchant experience, reduce merchant support costs and streamline the process of adding services or ordering supplies. The same platform helps merchants improve the in-store execution and measurement of omnichannel promotions, provides customers with the ability redeem loyalty points or generate proof of their online purchases when they are in the store. For more information, email info@popcodes.com or visit www.POPcodes.com.
About Vantiv, Inc.
Vantiv, Inc. is a leading payment processor differentiated by an integrated technology platform. Vantiv offers a comprehensive suite of traditional and innovative payment processing and technology solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all sizes, enabling them to address their payment processing needs through a single provider. We build strong relationships with our customers, helping them become more efficient, more secure and more successful. Vantiv is the largest merchant acquirer and the largest PIN debit acquirer based on number of transactions in the U.S. The company's growth strategy includes expanding further into high-growth channels and verticals, including integrated payments, eCommerce, and merchant bank.
Contact
POPcodes, Inc.
425 78 Ave. SW, Calgary, AB, Canada, T2V5K5
***@popcodes.com
