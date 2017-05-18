 
POPcodes Finalist in Canada's FinTech Cup

FinTech and Retail Tech startup chosen out of more than forty applicants to compete for $20,000 and the prestigious FinTech Cup at Payments Canada SUMMIT
 
 
CALGARY, Alberta - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- POPcodes (http://www.popcodes.com/), a startup focused on improving consumer, merchant and acquirer experiences, has been selected to compete against some of Canada's most innovative FinTech, PayTech, AI, and RegTech startups. The FinTech Cup, a collaboration between Payments Canada, 500 Startups, The Digital Finance Institute and sponsored by Paysafe and CIBC, is intended to foster innovation and talent in the payments ecosystem and drive awareness and funding for the finalists.

Join POPcodes as they pitch to an esteemed panel of judges in a head-to-head Dragon's Den style competition at Toronto's Westin Harbour Castle, May 24-26, 2017.

"It's an incredible honour to be selected from hundreds of innovative FinTech companies, and it will be a thrill to share our unique story and solution with dozens of the industry's leading executives and investors."

The judging panel includes representatives from 500 Startups, Omers Ventures, Information Venture Partners, CIBC, Paysafe, Payments Canada, as well as Joi Ito (venture capitalist and Director of the MIT Media Lab).

Contest Details

Each of the ten finalists will pitch their startup on May 25 at the Payments SUMMIT. Four companies will advance to the finals on May 26.

The FinTech Cup Grand Prize ($20,000), People's Choice Award First ($10,000), Second ($5,000) and Third ($2,500) will be announced during the closing remarks at 11:50 AM on May 26, Metropolitan Ballroom, Westin Harbour Castle, Toronto.

To learn more about POPcodes, visit them at the Payments Canada SUMMIT at the Westin Harbour Castle, May 24-26, 2117 or go to www.popcodes.com for more info.

About POPcodes

POPcodes simple and secure In-Store App transforms the ubiquitous and trusted payment terminal into a cloud connected, multi-purpose and secure communication platform.

Acquirers and ISOs use POPcodes to improve the merchant experience, reduce merchant support costs and streamline the process of adding services or ordering supplies. The same platform helps merchants improve the in-store execution and measurement of omnichannel promotions, provides customers with the ability redeem loyalty points or generate proof of their online purchases when they are in the store. For more information, email info@popcodes.com or visit www.POPcodes.com.

About Payments Canada

Payments Canada ensures that financial transactions in Canada are carried out safely and securely each day. The organization underpins the Canadian financial system and economy by owning and operating Canada's payment clearing and settlement infrastructure, including associated systems, bylaws, rules and standards. The value of payments cleared and settled by Payments Canada in 2016 was C$51 trillion or C$201 billion every business day. These encompass a wide range of payments made by Canadians and businesses involving inter-bank transactions, including those made with debit cards, pre-authorized debits, direct deposits, bill payments, wire payments and cheques

Click to Share