POPcodes selected to exhibit in Discover's Payments Next Zone at Transact 17

FinTech startup chosen to showcase their solutions at the ETA TRANSACT conference.

-- POPcodes, a startup that connects payment processors to merchants and merchants to consumers with the mission of improving merchant retention and profitability will share their innovations with members of the world's largest payments industry trade group.Hosting more than 4,000 attendees, TRANSACT is where people come to do business. For three days in May, Merchant Acquirers, Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), Merchant Service Providers (MSPs), and investors in the multi-Trillion dollar retail payment industry and the will gather to meet with equipment manufacturers, value added solution providers, and FinTech startups, see what's new, and learn what it takes to grow. With more than 1,000 C-level executives and 200 exhibitors, POPcodes is very excited to be recognized and showcased for their innovations. This year, Discover Network Group is sponsoring the Payments Next Zone, an exhibit area that will highlight eight innovative startups shaping the future of the payments industry. These FinTechs will focus on machine learning, IoT, Blockchain technology and an array of cutting-edge payment innovations and groundbreaking advancements impacting the entire payment industry."POPcodes is an active member of the ETA, and we're thrilled to have been selected by its leadership to be a part of the Payments Next Zone," said Gregg Aamoth, POPcodes CEO. "We could not be more pleased to be presenting alongside industry leading, 'unicorns' like Adyen. Though we may be relatively new to the industry, we believe our product will help bring even more value to this already critical, mature and trusted ecosystem."POPcodes will be demonstrating real-world examples of how their In-Store App™ can provide a more seamless and engaging shopping experience for constantly connected mobile shoppers, and a quick, safe and easy way for acquirers and ISOs help brick and mortar merchants compete against big online merchants like Amazon and big-box merchants like Walmart.To learn more about POPcodes, visit them at TRANSACT 2017 in the Discover Payments Next Zone or go to www.popcodes.com.About POPcodesPOPcodes simple and secure In-Store App™ transforms the ubiquitous and trusted payment terminal into a cloud connected, multi-purpose and secure communication platform.Acquirers and ISOs use POPcodes' Push Button Services to improve the merchant experience, reduce merchant support costs and streamline the process of adding services or ordering supplies. The same platform enables Proof @ POS solution, which helps merchants improve the in-store execution and measurement of omnichannel promotions, provides customers with the ability redeem loyalty points or generate proof of their online purchases when they are in the store. For more information, email info@popcodes.com or visit www.POPcodes.com.About DiscoverDiscover Financial Services is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in more than 185 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.