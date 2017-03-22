News By Tag
POPcodes awarded 2nd place in Southeast Acquirers Association TestTrack Competition
FinTech and Retail Tech startup places second in the SEAA's TestTrack Competition in Charlotte, NC.
POPcodes demonstrated their real-world examples of how their In-Store App™ can provide a quick, safe and easy way for acquirers and ISOs to better service their merchants, and for merchants to better service their customers.
"It is a great honor to compete in this year's TestTrack," said Gregg Aamoth, CEO of POPcodes. "We were recognized as Money 20/20's Top Financial and Payments Innovations in 2014, I got the amazing opportunity to join industry leaders in ringing NASDAQ's closing bell last year, and we have several awards and accolades under our belt already, including two second place finishes in the southeast and northeast acquirer's association conference challenges. We are gearing up for a very exciting year here at POPcodes!"
"Millions of merchants touch their payment terminal dozens of times a day. POPcodes is an ideal platform to connect them quickly and securely with the service provider they depend on for up to 70% of their revenue - the credit and debit card processor. These same merchants are desperate for solutions that help them attract and provide a seamless, omnichannel experience to their high-value customers. We're committed to creating the best merchant and customer experience for down to the last metre, not just the last mile."
To learn more about POPcodes, visit them at www.popcodes.com.
About POPcodes
POPcodes simple and secure In-Store App transforms the ubiquitous and trusted payment terminal into a cloud connected, multi-purpose and secure communication platform.
Acquirers and ISOs use POPcodes to improve the merchant experience, reduce merchant support costs and streamline the process of adding services or ordering supplies. The same platform helps merchants improve the in-store execution and measurement of omnichannel promotions, provides customers with the ability redeem loyalty points or generate proof of their online purchases when they are in the store. For more information, email info@popcodes.com or visit www.POPcodes.com.
Media Contact
Mark Bell, POPcodes
425, 78 Ave SW, Calgary, AB, Canada, T2V 5K5
1-844-767-2633
***@popcodes.com
